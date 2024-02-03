Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for February 3 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors continue their five-game road trip on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. The Warriors started their road trip with a 121-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Hawks are 3-1 in their current six-game homestand.

It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 134-112 at the Chase Center on Jan. 24, led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga. Curry and Kuminga had 25 points each, while Thompson added 24 points.

Saturday's game will also be the 300th regular-season meeting between the Hawks and Warriors dating back to Feb. 3, 1950. The Warriors were still in Philadelphia back then and the Hawks were called the Tri-Cities Blackhawks.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for Feb. 3, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks have had their fair share of injuries this season. Golden State has been missing Gary Payton II for the majority of the season due to various injuries, while Chris Paul has been out since early January with a broken hand.

Meanwhile, the Hawks recently just got De'Andre Hunter back from a knee injury. Saddiq Bey joined a growing injury list after spraining his ankle on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Jalen Johnson also missed a chunk of the early part of the season due to a fractured wrist.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 3

Four players missed the Golden State Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. All four players are not expected to play against the Atlanta Hawks. Moses Moody is likely returning from a left calf strain on Monday in Brooklyn, while Chris Paul is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Gary Payton II remains out with a left hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated sometime next week. Dario Saric is dealing with an illness and is not currently with the team during their road trip.

Player Status Injury Moses Moody Out Left Calf Strain Chris Paul Out Left Hand Fracture Gary Payton II Out Left Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out General Illness

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Feb. 3

The Atlanta Hawks have at least two players out against the Golden State Warriors. Mouhamed Gueye continues to recover from a back fracture, while Vit Krejci remains sidelined with a partially dislocated left shoulder.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter could return tonight after missing Friday's game due to injury management. Saddiq Bey suffered a left ankle sprain against the Phoenix Suns and missed the entire second half.

Player Status Injury Saddiq Bey Game-Time Decision Left Ankle Sprain De'Andre Hunter Game-Time Decision Right Knee Injury Management Mouhamed Gueye Out Right Low Back Stress Fracture Vit Krejci Out Left Shoulder Subluxation

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta.

It will also be available on radio stations SiriusXM NBA Radio across the United States, WZGC 92.9 FM in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area and 95.7 The Game in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Live streaming choices include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

