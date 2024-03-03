Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 3 | 2023-24 NBA season

It's a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. It's the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Warriors winning the first meeting 132-126 in San Francisco.

Golden State enters its final game of a four-game road trip and will look to sweep it before going back home at the Chase Center on Wednesday. The Warriors have won the first three games against the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Celtics own the best record in the league, 47-12. They are on an impressive 10-game winning streak and are 28-3 at home. However, the Warriors have been playing great over the last month, compared to their disastrous start to the season.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics injury reports for March 3

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors have four players on their injury report – Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins and Gui Santos. Curry and Podziemski are questionable. Santos is tagged as probable, while Wiggins is out for personal reasons.

Curry is dealing with a right knee bursitis, while Podziemski has an inflammation in his right knee. Santos has the same injury as Podziemski but is likely to suit up for the game.

Boston Celtics injury report

Kristaps Porzingis is the only player on the Boston Celtics' injury report for Sunday's game against Golden State. He's listed as questionable due to a left quad contusion. He played 29 minutes in Boston's easy win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth charts for March 3

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Coach Steve Kerr won't have one of his starters in Andrew Wiggins, while Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski are likely game-time decisions. If Curry and Podziemski get cleared to play, the Warriors' starting lineup and depth chart would look like this:

PG - Steph Curry | SG - Brandin Podziemski | SF - Moses Moody | PF - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Draymond Green

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Pat Spencer SG Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II Lester Quinones SF Moses Moody Klay Thompson Jerome Robinson PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba C Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart

The Boston Celtics have one of the strongest rosters in the NBA, with coach Joe Mazzulla having a consisting starting five. Here's what their starting lineup and depth chart would look like if Kristaps Porzingis is available to play:

PG - Jrue Holiday | SG - Derrick White | SF - Jaylen Brown | PF - Jayson Tatum | C - Kristaps Porzingis

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Derrick White Jaden Springer Svi Mykhailiuk SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Xavier Tillman Luke Kornet

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics key matchups

Steph Curry will likely be defended by Jrue Holiday and Derrick White on different possessions if he plays.

However, the most intriguing matchup will be the battle of the forwards – Golden State's young guns Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga vs. Boston's All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

