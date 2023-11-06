Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 6)

The Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons is one of 12 NBA games scheduled for Monday night. The Warriors are in the second half of their current four-game road trip, while the Pistons are hosting their second straight home game against a Western Conference powerhouse.

Golden State have split the first two games of their road trip, winning over the OKC Thunder on Friday. It was their fifth straight win and their first victory in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The streak ended on Sunday when they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to end a four-game losing streak. They started the season with a 2-1 record, but lost to the Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (5-2) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-5)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. It ended the Warriors' five-game winning streak, but they remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry led the way with 28 points, two rebounds and four assists, while Draymond Green had 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench to contribute 15 points and three rebounds.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons were blown out by the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Pistons played with an advantage with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal out for the Suns and Kevin Durant as the only superstar available.

It didn't matter as Durant dropped 41 points to defeat the Pistons 120-105. Cade Cunningham had a team-high 26 points for Detroit, while rookie point guard Marcus Sasser had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Who has won the last 10 Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons games? The Warriors have won six out of the last 10, but Detroit swept the season series last season. One of the two wins includes a dramatic buzzer-beating victory at Chase Center back in November.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Warriors (-217) vs Pistons (+180)

Spread: Warriors -6 (-111) vs Pistons +6 (-111)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o228.5) vs Pistons (u228.5)

Who's the favorite to win the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons matchup on Monday night? The Warriors are favored to win the contest, possibly due to their recent results and the Pistons are on a losing streak. Both teams will be tired heading into the game because they are in the second game of a back-to-back.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to start their regular five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Chris Paul will lead the second unit once again with Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Dario Saric.

Green is coming off a great offensive output. He will possibly continue the trend, at least on Monday, since he'll be playing against his hometown team. Also, watch out for Curry to flourish.

Pistons

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons starting five should remain intact from Sunday's game with Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Steward and Jalen Duren. Marcus Sasser will lead the Pistons' bench mob along with Joe Harris and Marvin Bagley III.

Fans should watch out for Cunningham and Duren to have a great game against the Warriors. Their height should give Golden State some problems and possibly both have a double-double.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit PistonsTop 3 player stats

Warriors

Steph Curry

30.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 5.7 3-point shots made per game

Klay Thompson

16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game

Chris Paul

7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

23.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game

Jalen Duren

14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game

Marcus Sasser

9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 assists in 16.4 minutes per game

