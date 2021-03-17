Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Prediction & Match Preview - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playoff hopefuls the Golden State Warriors will take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center tonight with the intent to bounce back from their recent loss against the LA Lakers.

The Warriors are a spot shy of the playoff places and currently have a 20-20 record. The Rockets, on the other hand, are second-last in the Western Conference standings with an 11-27 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 17; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 18th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Congratulations to @StephenCurry30 on passing Guy Rodgers as the Warriors' all-time assists leader! pic.twitter.com/doaqKrw1td — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 16, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disheartening loss against the LA Lakers, as Steve Kerr's men were outplayed completely in a 97-128 defeat.

The Golden State Warriors' biggest shortcoming this season has been their offense, as the team has managed a dismal 109.6 offensive rating.

However, they have managed to move the ball around very well, and lead the NBA in assists per game (27.6).

Wing players Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have made important contributions this season, averaging 17 and 15 points per game respectively.

Rookie center James Wiseman has been a key part of the rotation as well, putting up 11.8 points per match in limited minutes.

Key Player- Stephen Curry

2021 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Stephen Curry has made a remarkable comeback after missing the whole of the 2019/20 campaign, averaging an incredible 29 points and six assists on 41.4% shooting from deep.

He has also grabbed five boards and tallied 1.4 steals per game, contributing to the team in all phases.

Curry is a prime candidate for the NBA MVP award and will be facing tough competition from LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

However, leading the Golden State Warriors into the postseason might make him the favorite for the coveted award.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G- Stephen Curry, G- Andrew Wiggins, F- Kelly Oubre Jr., F- Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets' plight is reflected in the fact that they have not won a game since February 4, when they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

They have lost 17 games in succession, and Stephen Silas will have to take drastic steps regarding team selection quickly or the Rockets look headed towards the draft lottery.

One positive for the side is that Eric Gordon has found his lost form this season, averaging 17.8 points per game. JaeSean Tate has been a lively presence on the defensive end, and he has also chipped in with 10 points per match.

Key Player- Christian Wood

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

With John Wall ruled out and Victor Oladipo set to be rested tonight, the responsibility of leading the Houston Rockets' offense will fall to Christian Wood.

Christian Wood is proving to be a phenomenal signing for the Houston Rockets. The former Detroit Pistons star has averaged a superb 22 points and 10 rebounds per game and has blended in effortlessly with Stephen Silas' system.

He is shooting a superb 42% from downtown while also doing a good job on the defensive end.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G- Kevin Porter Jr. G- Danuel House Jr., F- Jae'Sean Tate, F- Sterling Brown, C- Christian Wood

Warriors vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are firm favorites going into this game. The Houston Rockets are on a miserable run, and it is the perfect opportunity for Stephen Curry and co. to get a win under their belt.

They have a solid defense helmed by Draymond Green, and Curry's form means there is little probability that the Rockets will come out on top tonight.

Where to Watch Warriors vs Rockets

Local coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game will be available on NBCS Bay Area and AT&T Sports Network- South West. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

