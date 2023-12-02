Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 2, 2023 

The NBA schedule for Saturday is packed with 12 games, including the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers matchup at Crypto.com Arena. It's the second game of a home-and-home series between the two teams, with the Warriors winning at the Chase Center on Thursday. Here's a look at the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers prediction and betting tips.

Golden State welcomed the Clippers at home on Thursday night, which was a special day. It was because the date was 11/30/23 – the numbers of the Warriors' Big 3 of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, respectively.

Curry led the way for the Warriors, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Thompson had 22 points and six rebounds. Draymond Green added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kawhi Leonard had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers in the 120-114 loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Unc still got it" - NBA fans in shambles after Gregg Popovich pretends to shoot jumper from the sidelines midgame

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors versus LA Clippers is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game begins at 4 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SoCal.

Moneyline: Warriors (-122) vs Clippers (+104)

Spread: Warriors +4.5 (-110) vs Clippers -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o231.5) vs Clippers -110 (u231.5)

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers preview

It's the 234th meeting between the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers in the regular season. The Warriors are ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 138-95 and have won four of their last 10 games with the Clippers.

The Warriors and the Clippers are struggling for consistency, with Golden State having a 9-10 record and sitting tenth in the Western Conference. The Clippers, meanwhile, are not far behind with an 8-10 record and just 0.5 games behind the Warriors.

Also Read: "I'd rather see that" - Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla doesn't condemn Jayson Tatum passionately questioning his ejection vs Sixers

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers predicted lineups

The Golden State Warriors have four players on their injury report – Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Usman Garuba. If Wiggins is ruled out on Saturday, coach Steve Kerr will likely use a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers only have Mason Plumlee and Brandon Boston Jr. on their injury report. Coach Ty Lue is expected to use his usual starting five of James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 29.5 points, which is the same as his season average of 29.5 points per game. Curry is favored to go under, as he has gone under 29.5 points in three of his last five games.

Kawhi Leonard is slightly favored to go over 24.5 points against the Golden State Warriors. Leonard is averaging 21.9 points per game this season and has only gone over 24.5 points in two of his last five outings.

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 18.5 points, which is above his current scoring average of 15.7 per game. Thompson is slightly favored to go under even though he has scored over 18.5 points in four of his last five games.

Also Read: "The best X-Man" - Former NBA champ who LeBron James dropped 52 points on in high school, uses quirky analogy to describe 4x MVP

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are slightly favored to get the win over the Golden State Warriors in their second matchup of the season. Both teams have plenty of rest, unlike the Clippers on Thursday night, when they were in the second game of a back-to-back.

Oddsmakers are predicting a close win for the Clippers, with the Warriors to cover the spread. It noteworthy that both teams have gone over the total in their last two games.

Also Read: Paul Pierce turns heads after donning NBA photographer's role at Sixers-Celtics