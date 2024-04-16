Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings head-to-head this season, previous games stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Play-In Tournament 2024

The Golden State Warriors will have to beat the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center if they want to keep their season alive. The two teams battle for a chance at making the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The Warriors beat the Kings last year in the postseason, but it's a knockout game this time.

Sacramento and Golden State split their series, with one win apiece at home and on the road. They seem pretty even on paper and have been pretty inconsistent, which is why they finished in the Play-In Tournament spots.

Here are the scores and details of the Kings-Warriors season series:

Oct. 27, 2023 Warriors def. Kings 122-114 in Sacramento

Nov. 1, 2023 Warriors def. Kings 102-101 in San Francisco

Nov. 28, 2023 Kings def. Warriors 124-123 in Sacramento

Jan. 25, 2024 Kings def. Warriors 134-133 in San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings stats and top performers

Steph Curry has always played great for the Golden State Warriors against the Sacramento Kings. Klay Thompson has been pretty inconsistent this season, so he will need to step up if the Warriors want to make the playoffs:

Here are Curry and Thompson's averages vs. the Kings this season:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Steph Curry 31.0 6.3 3.8 0.8 0.3 4.5 52.5 45.7 100.0 Klay Thompson 17.0 3.8 2.3 0.8 1.5 2.3 43.6 33.3 92.3

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been terrific for the Kings in their matchups versus the Warriors this season. Fox has matched up well against Curry, while Sabonis is averaging a near-triple double in all four games.

Here are the Kings duo's averages vs. the Warriors this season:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% De'Aaron Fox 32.3 4.7 5.3 1.7 0.3 1.7 50.0 41.7 71.9 Domantas Sabonis 17.3 11.3 9.5 1.0 0.3 1.8 51.0 33.3 70.8

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Last 5 Game Results

Warriors Last 5 Games

The Golden State Warriors went 4-1 in their last five games before the end of the regular season.

The Warriors won against the Utah Jazz twice, the LA Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers and dropped one to the New Orleans Pelicans on the penultimate game of the campaign.

Kings Last 5 Games

The Sacramento Kings were 2-3 in their final five games of the season, which is the main reason why they finished ninth in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings lost to the OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns and blew out the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings?

The Warriors vs. Kings matchup is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

It will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV. The game can also be watched via live stream on FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

