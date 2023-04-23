Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - April 23nd, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings series will be played on Sunday. This has been one of the most entertaining series so far in the 2023 NBA playoffs and basketball fans are in for a treat.

The Warriors enter Game 4 down 1-2. While they have a lot more experience than the Kings, they couldn't steal homecourt advantage in Sacramento. However, the Dubs have one of the best home records in the league, and the upcoming game will be played on their court.

Considering that the two teams are evenly matched, we can expect another fantastic and competitive game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where to watch Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings?

The upcoming matchup between the two teams from California will be nationally televised on ABC. It will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco, and the tip-off time is set for 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Additionally, basketball fans will be able to watch Game 4 of the Warriors-Kings matchup on the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Sacramento Kings won their first two games of the series, beating the Golden State Warriors by an averaging margin of 5.5 points per game. Both games were close, but the Kings managed to pull away and defend their homecourt.

You may be interested in reading: “We are not scared of them” - Sacramento Kings player fires warning shots at Golden State Warriors

Game 3 was a different story, however. The Warriors ended up winning it 114-97, which was somewhat expected. With 33 wins and only eight losses, they had one of the best home records during the regular season.

Curry and Fox lead their respective teams in scoring (Image via Getty Images)

Draymond Green, who was suspended for Game 3, will return on Sunday. His presence will drastically improve the team, especially on defense. Furthermore, Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II are listed as probable on the injury report and will likely play.

The Kings will be relatively healthy for the matchup as the only player listed on the injury report is Matthew Dellavedova. The point guard hasn't played since late March.

Here are the odds for the Game 4 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings:

Moneyline (ML) : Warriors -340, Kings +280

: Warriors -340, Kings +280 Against the spread (ATS) : Warriors -7.5 (-110), Kings +7.5 (-110)

: Warriors -7.5 (-110), Kings +7.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 237.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Game prediction

The Golden State Warriors have lost only one game at home in the last two months, and even this was a narrow 3-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They have been horrible on the road throughout the entire season, but have also been very dominant at home. Due to this, we expect them to win Game 4 and tie the series.

The Warriors are favorites to win Game 4 (Image via Getty Images)

With the return of Green, the Dubs will get an exceptional two-way player who knows what it takes to win it all. Furthermore, it appears that the Warriors will have all of their rotation players available for the matchup.

You may be interested in reading: Hip-hop star claims racial bias reason behind getting kicked out of Warriors vs Kings: All you need to know

De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the Kings certainly won't go down without a fight. However, they haven't beaten the Warriors on the road yet.

Poll : 0 votes