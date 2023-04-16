Hip-hop star claims racial bias reason behind getting kicked out of Warriors vs Kings: All you need to know

The Warriors vs Kings game was the best NBA playoff game on Saturday night. It was very close and competitive, with the Sacramento Kings winning it by three points, 126-123.

Unfortunately, there was some controversy during the game. Earl Stevens, also known as E-40, is a hip-hop star who was kicked out of the game during the closing quarter. The artist had a verbal confrontation with another fan, which was the reason why he had to leave the game.

However, E-40 claims that he was kicked out of the arena due to racial bias.

It's hard to say exactly what he did, but the Sacramento Kings may decide to investigate the incident and find out more information.

The Warriors vs Kings was epic, but the hip-hop star wasn't happy that he was kicked out

The Warriors vs Kings was truly amazing. The Kings ended up winning their first playoff game in 17 years, to the disappointment of many Golden State Warriors fans. The Golden 1 Center had the majority of Kings fans, but many Warrios fans came to support their team as well.

E-40 is a Bay Area legend who's supported the Warriors for a long time. Due to this, it's no surprise that he attended Game 1 of the Warriors vs Kings series. However, he wasn't too happy that he got kicked out.

The 55-year-old hip-hop artist claims that he was subjected to heckling over the course of the game. He finally decided to turn to the heckler and talk back during the fourth quarter, but was kicked out of the arena shortly after.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent," E-40 said regarding the incident.

"Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault," he added.

Stevens revealed that security thought that he had instigated the incident. However, this was not the case, which is why he's asking the Kings to investigate the encounter.

The Warriors vs Kings series will be fun to watch (Image via Getty Images)

The hip-hop artist pointed out that he's attended numerous NBA games, yet he's never had any problems before the Warriors vs Kings matchup.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Monday. Once again, the teams will square off in Sacramento before the series moves to San Francisco.

It will be interesting to see if E-40 attends the second game of the series and if the Kings do anything about his negative experience during the first game.

