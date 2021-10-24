Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors head to the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in an NBA 2021-22 clash.

The Kings are 1-1 to begin the season; they were handed their first loss of the campaign by the Utah Jazz. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 2-0, having defeated both LA teams so far.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 24th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Monday, October 25th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors against the LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors head back out on the road for two games after a home clash against the LA Clippers.

They are coming off a close win against the Clippers, where they won by two points but were leading by 19 at one point in the game. As dominant as Stephen Curry was in the first quarter, the team's turnovers ratcheted up, and they allowed Paul George and co. to get back into the game. They recorded 21 turnovers compared to the Clippers' seven, so Steve Kerr is certainly going to reprimand the Golden State Warriors for that.

Moreover, the Warriors saw incredible production from their bench in the last two games. In their season-opener against the LA Lakers, their bench outscored the Lakers' 55-29, and then also outscored the Clippers' by one point.

Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and others have played their roles perfectly. The Golden State Warriors' two wins seem even more impressive when you consider that they were without the services of Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the LA Clippers

Stephen Curry is feeling it, and everyone is back to appreciating the greatest shooter in the world. He called his first game 'trash' because of his 5-21 shooting, but he recorded his eighth career triple-double with 21 points, ten rebounds and as many assists.

He followed that up with a 45-point outburst against the Clippers, in which he had 25 points in the first quarter itself on perfect shooting from the field (9-9). It looks like Curry is out for another MVP-caliber season, which could help the Warriors to a lot of wins in the process.

NBA @NBA

🔥 25 1Q points on 9-9 shooting

🔥 45 in the game

🔥 Go-ahead triple to lift So @StephenCurry30 had a night...💎 Named to #NBA75 before tip🔥 25 1Q points on 9-9 shooting🔥 45 in the game🔥 Go-ahead triple to lift @warriors So @StephenCurry30 had a night...💎 Named to #NBA75 before tip

🔥 25 1Q points on 9-9 shooting

🔥 45 in the game

🔥 Go-ahead triple to lift @warriors https://t.co/98JFwH9lsA

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Sacramento Kings Preview

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton with the Sacramento Kings in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a nail-biting victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road and a heartbreaking loss against the Utah Jazz at home.

The Kings have improved their roster through drafts. Tyrese Haliburton has been excellent for the team so far, and they drafted Davion Mitchell from Baylor with the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mitchell showed promising signs as a great player in the 2021 NBA Summer League, where he was named the co-MVP.

De'Aaron Fox posted 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Sacramento Kings' season opener. He followed that up with 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and five steals in their loss against the Jazz. The Kings were in a position to win both games, so if Fox improves his efficiency, they will be much better. Richaun Holmes has grabbed double-digit rebounds in both games, leading the team in box +/- in both clashes.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes (#40) of the Sacramento Kings against the Portland Trail Blazers

Harrison Barnes has led the Sacramento Kings in scoring in both the games so far, and he needs to keep up that pace.

He has grown into a great player since his Golden State days, and can be the Sacramento Kings' go-to scoring option now. He scored a career-high 36 points on 10-19 shooting from the field, including a ridiculous 8-11 from the three-point range against Portland. Barnes then posted 25 points and 15 rebounds in the next game against the Jazz.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Harrison Barnes starts his 10TH NBA season with a career-high 36 PTS & 9 REB. Barnes: 8/11 3PT

Blazers Starters: 10/31 3PT Harrison Barnes starts his 10TH NBA season with a career-high 36 PTS & 9 REB. Barnes: 8/11 3PT

Blazers Starters: 10/31 3PT https://t.co/dmvRw80Kh8

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Terence Davis | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Richaun Holmes.

Warriors vs Kings Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are slight favorites to win this game because they have better bench depth and star power than the Kings. Stephen Curry is coming off two great performances, and can heat up at any time. However, the Kings have significantly improved as a team, and they could make things tough for the Warriors.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Kings game?

Also Read

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at KHTK Sports 1140 AM and 95.7 The Game to listen to this match's live commentary.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings 0 votes so far