"Gotta guard these cats": Paul Pierce reckons Klay Thompson's defensive frailties are holding back Steph Curry and Co.

One-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce believes the defensive struggles of Klay Thompson have weighed on the Golden State Warriors early in the ongoing NBA season.

The Boston Celtics legend opined on Kevin Garnett’s podcast that while Stephen Curry and the other Warriors are delivering from their end. However, according to him, Thompson’s defensive frailties have made it difficult for them to collectively soar.

‘The Truth’ laid it all out, saying:

“Steph is great, but if you aren’t getting a high level Klay Thompson… It’s different. You can’t be the same defensively. Remember Klay was one of the best two-way players at one point of his career. But now, as he gets older, these defensive assignments with these young stars that’s tough.”

“He has to guard Devin Booker. He has to guard Jaylen Brown. He’s gotta guard these cats. When you have that miles and that age under you, it’s tough.”

The 33-year old has been one of the best perimeter defenders, punctuated by an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2019. However, Thompson has not yet found his defensive footing this season. His shooting has also been inconsistent, producing just 15 points per game, down from 21.9 points last season.

The Warriors are currently at 8-9, 10th in the Western Conference.

Klay Thompson considering playing for Bahamas in the 2024 Olympics

While he is currently struggling with his form, fans should not be surprised to see Klay Thompson don the colors of the Bahamas in the Paris Olympic Games next year.

In the Philippine leg of his ANTA shoes promotional tour in the offseason, the Golden State Warriors All-Star spoke about seriously considering the prospect. He also opened up on what it would mean, especially for his Bahamian father and former NBA player Mychal Thompson.

Klay Thompson said by way of TalkBasket in the Philippines:

“When that time comes, I will give it serious consideration just because of what The Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father. He never had a chance to play for the national team because they just didn’t have the chance back in the ’70s or the ’80s.

"Now my brother [Mychel] is coaching with them which is also very cool. But right now, I’m really focused on the [upcoming 2023-24 NBA] season. But when that time comes next summer, I’ll give it consideration.”

Thompson is no longer a stranger to playing for flag and country, having represented the United States in the Olympics in 2016 and the World Cup in 2014.