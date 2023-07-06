Hawks Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Atlanta Hawks have announced their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The notable players on their roster are AJ Griffin and Kobe Bufkin. Griffin played for the team last year and averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field. As a forward, he shot 39.0% from beyond the arc which makes him a three-point threat. Griffin will look to leave an impact on the Summer League.

Kobe Bufkin will also look to impact the game as the 15th pick in the NBA draft this year. Bufkin is a guard who averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for Michigan. His future in the NBA could easily be decided by his Summer League performance.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Miles Norris (#0) Forward Kobe Bufkin (#4) Guard Seth Lundy (#8) Guard-Forward Jarkel Joiner (#10) Guard AJ Griffin (#14) Guard Mouhamed Gueye (#18) Forward Tyrese Martin (#22) Guard Vit Krejci (#27) Forward Mfiondu Kabengele (#28) Forward Tyson Etienne (#32) Guard Uros Plavsic (#33) Forward David Singleton (#34) Guard Yves Pons (#35) Guard-Forward Marcio Santos (#42) Forward Brady Manek (#45) Forward

Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster 2023: Coaches

Nick Van Exel will lead Atlanta as their coach.

Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster 2023: Schedule

Date and Time (ET) Opponent Channel July 7 (10:30 PM) Sacramento Kings NBA TV July 9 (9:30 PM) Denver Nuggets NBA TV July 12 (4:00 PM) Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN2 July 13 (3:30 PM) Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV TBD Game #5 TBD TBD

The matchup to look out for is against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings will feature Keegan Murray, the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Last year for the Kings, Murray averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting a stellar 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Recently, Keegan Murray erupted for a 41-point game at the 2023 California Classic against the Miami Heat. Murray led his team Kings to a 95-83 win. He is excepted to continue to help the Kings in Summer League. The battle between Murray and Kobe Bufkin would be a fan favorite. Bufkin has a lot of upside to his game and this will be a good test for him.

AJ Griffin's rookie season for the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta selected AJ Griffin as the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA draft. In his rookie season, Griffin had a bunch of nights where he was a major part of the team's success.

Early in the season, with Trae Young unable to play against the Milwaukee Bucks, Griffin showed up and showed out with 24 points on an efficient 10/15 shooting. This helped them deliver the Bucks their first loss of the season after winning nine straight.

AJ Griffin also had two game-winning buckets against the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors, with the latter coming as an overtime buzzer-beater.

With the offensive abilities that Griffin has and his willingness to improve on the defensive end, his game will only continue to develop. AJ Griffin is set to have yet another memorable year with Atlanta.

