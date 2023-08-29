"He got traded, he is healthy now": Charles Barkley once mercilessly mocked James Harden after latter secured trade to 76ers

Charles Barkley never minces his words when it comes to criticizing current NBA superstars, and James Harden has been no exception.

The Hall of Famer once mocked Harden when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022.

Before the trade was completed, Harden sat out three games with a hamstring injury, but he returned to action soon after he arrived in Philadelphia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, when LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked their teammates for the game, James wondered whether Harden was healthy to play.

"He got traded, he is healthy now," Charles Barkley said, mocking James Harden, with LeBron, Durant and Barkley's colleagues laughing.

James Harden was also traded from the Houston Rockets in 2021. However, it seems it will not be the last one, as he now wants to part ways with the Sixers.

Charles Barkley wants the Sixers to trade James Harden

Charles Barkley doesn't like the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers want to keep Harden despite his July 1 trade request.

"I think it’s time for the Sixers to move off of James Harden," Barkley told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I think it’s time for them to make that trade and turn the team over to Joel (Embiid) and (Tyrese) Maxey. I think it’s that time. That’s just my personal opinion.

"James has been a heck of a player for a long time, but I think it’s time for him for them to make the best trade possible, and that’s just my personal opinion."

Expand Tweet

On the Bill Simmons podcast, Barkley said:

"Just make the best trad,e because if he comes there, he’s gonna be miserable. I think he holds Maxey back. So, I think, ‘Hey, give us a couple good players’ … He’s done in Philly. … He was a helluva player, but he’s past his prime. … Nobody’s gonna give you a long-term deal. You’re past your prime.

"First of all, you’re making $36 million this year. Don’t act like that’s chump change. … He’s gonna have to take less money if he wanna continue to play. Plain and simple."

James Harden has been upset with how Sixers president Daryl Morey has handled his trade request. He called him a "liar" during his China tour, and the NBA fined him $100,000 for his comments.

Still, the team expects him to report to the start of training camp on Oct. 3, even though it is not likely he will change his opinion and rescind his trade request.

Over his two years with the Sixers, Harden has been eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists (league-leading), shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (career high).

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)