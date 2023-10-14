"He lucky": Stephen A. Smith makes shocking revelation that some 'brothers' wanted to harm Will Smith following Chris Rock slap incident at Oscars

Fiery television sports personality Stephen A. Smith asserted that what Will Smith did to Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards last year ruffled a lot of feathers, including Black Americans who caught what transpired.

In a recent episode of his The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, the host of ESPN’s First Take reiterated his condemnation of Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock on national television during ceremonies for the 94th Academy Awards.

The Hollywood superstar shocked the Oscars audience when he went on stage and gave a solid slap to the face of Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada’s shaved head.

Prior to the slapping incident, he was heard yelling at the comedian to leave his wife's name "out of his f*cking mouth."

Stephen A. Smith said a lot in the Black community also took offense to what Will Smith did as it was downright disrespectful. He went on to convey that some even wanted to lay their hands on the movie megastar.

He said:

“He lucky that he wasn’t roaming around the streets after that ordeal transpired. Because I’m gonna tell you now, that there we some brothers who wanted to get their hands on Will because it was so disrespectful.

"You woudn’t have done that to Ricky Gervais. You wouldn’t have done that to Bill Maher. You wouldn’t have done that to all these cats. We know it. You know better.”

Check out what Stephen A. Smith had to say in the episode below, beginning at the 18-minute mark:

Following the infamous slapping incident, Will Smith received a lot of backlash, not only from fans but also from fellow actors. He was also banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years.

Stephen A. Smith picks Wolves, Kings and Nets as sleeper teams in the upcoming NBA seasons

Stephen A. Smith has picked the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets as the sleeper teams for the about-to-start 2023-24 season of the National Basketball Association. He said the teams have some things going for them to make waves and compete against the best teams.

In picking the Wolves, he premised it on how All-Star Anthony Edwards develops as well as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert figuring out how to play together. He said:

“I would tell you the Minnesota Timberwolves. If Anthony Edwards truly elevates his level of play and they figure out how Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert can be on the court together, Minnesota can make some noise. They could knock off somebody.”

For the Kings, he sees the team to continue improving, led by All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox. Stephen A. Smith shared:

"For me personally, even though they got knocked out in the first round, the team I look at is the Sacramento Kings. De'Aaron Fox is that dude y'all."

Out in the Eastern Conference, Smith is looking at the Nets, especially on how Ben Simmons will perform, which he sees as being key. He said:

“If I had to look at anybody, it would have to be Brooklyn. I don’t think they have what it takes. I don’t think they have enough personnel. But I think, praying that Ben Simmons becomes relevant again and can help all those boys there … I think Brooklyn can do some things. They can make this season interesting to say the least.”