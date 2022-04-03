"He made me a better player, made me a better man" - Duke star and potential #1 draft pick Paolo Banchero on Coach K and reflecting on Final 4 loss vs rival UNC

Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils' 81-77 loss to the UNC Tar Heels in March Madness on Saturday night meant the end of the icon's career.

His latest and last star, freshman forward Paolo Banchero, reflected on his Hall of Fame coach.

Coach K is one of the greatest coaches of all time because of his success and the impact he has on his players. Duke alumni like RJ Barrett have spoken about what it means to be a part of Coach K's family.

Banchero is one of the latest family members. As Krzyzewski's career came to a close, Banchero's collegiate career is also likely over. He's expected to be a top pick in the NBA draft.

He reflected on the coach's impact.

Whether a top NBA prospect chooses to go to college, play in the G League or play internationally for a year, he wants that year to get better. Banchero, who has ambitions of being the top pick, believes his one year at Duke under Krzyzewski made him a better player and a better man.

Banchero's development as a Blue Devil could be enough to accomplish that objective. Coach K's impact on him and others could impact their chances at NBA success.

Duke's Paolo Banchero's chances at NBA success after Coach K and loss to UNC

Banchero put on a show despite the loss to UNC.

UNC beat Coach K and Duke in the Final Four, but Paolo Banchero still put on a solid showing. Banchero recorded another March Madness double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

With Banchero expected to turn towards the NBA draft, his last double-double completes a strong NCAA Tournament and college season. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year. His showcase over the past month could prove enticing as NBA teams also start focusing on the draft.

UNC may have ended Banchero's collegiate career, but the Tar Heels could not limit him to a poor performance. Of all the players in the game, Banchero had a top-three performance alongside North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Caleb Love.

Banchero's showing in March Madness and under Krzyzewski should cement his status as one of the top picks in June. The question will be whether he became better enough under the Hall of Fame coach to warrant being the No. 1 pick.

