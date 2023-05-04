"He’s going to try to use you" - A lawyer had once warned Tiger Woods about how Michael Jordan was gonna use him

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and golf star Tiger Woods have long been friends. The two stars have been known to compete on the golf course numerous times over the years.

However, in 1996, Woods’ lawyer, John Merchant, tried to prohibit the two from having any sort of relationship at all. Merchant felt that Jordan was trying to take advantage of the young Woods.

“He’s going to try to use you,” Merchant told Woods.

“There isn’t anything else that Michael is good at doing. Nothing! And he’s had too many years of being out there in public. So he’s going to try to use you.”

Woods didn’t listen to his lawyer’s advice and Jordan went on to serve as a mentor to him throughout his career.

Tiger Woods on his relationship with Michael Jordan

Tiger Woods once described his relationship with Michael Jordan as a “natural bond” in a 2003 interview with CNN. He also referred to how both he and Jordan have experienced being at the top of their respective sports.

“I think we have a mutual understanding,” Woods said.

“Without even having to speak because we know we’ve both been there. I’m living it, he’s living it, he’s living it now, he’s back into it now. So, I think it’s that natural bond of knowing what it takes.”

Jordan also spoke about their relationship in a 1998 interview with Golf Digest's Bob Verdi. MJ said that he and Woods spoke regularly before going on to talk about some of the advice he shared with the superstar golfer.

“We talk a couple of times a week on the phone. But not a whole lot about golf,” Jordan said.

“I guess he looks at me as kind of a big brother, which is fine. He's got a lot to deal with. He's 22 years old, but people want to project him to be older.

“Just because he hits the ball nine miles and wins the Masters by 12 strokes, he's supposed to have all the answers. He's supposed to be perfect. That's not fair, but he'll be fine. He'll deal with it.”

The Chicago Bulls legend went on to add:

“Don't forget, though: A lot hit him in a short time. His first instinct at being in the spotlight was to become a recluse. Well, that's wrong. Believe me, I know.

“You can't just go to the golf course and when you're done, go back and lock yourself in your hotel room. I've been there; it's miserable. You can't just stare at the TV. You lose your sense of society. You're not living life.

“My God, he should be having fun doing what he's doing. … The more he learns to relax with his job, the more he'll enjoy it, and the better he'll become.”

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods’ relationship has experienced some ups and downs over the years. However, Jordan has continued to give Woods advice, even presenting the golf star with the harsh truth at times.

“I think he's tired,” Jordan said of Woods in a 2016 interview with ESPN.

“I think he really wishes he could retire, but he doesn't know how to do it yet. The thing is, I love him so much that I can't tell him, ‘You're not gonna be great again.’

“He has no companion. He has to find that happiness within his life, that's the thing that worries me. I don't know if he can find that type of happiness. He's gonna have to trust somebody.”

