Here's how NBA's top free-throw shooters have been impacted by rule changes for the 2021-22 season

The NBA has been implementing new rule changes with each passing season. Heading into the 2021-22 season, emphasis was placed on offensive players who were hunting for fouls by initiating contact through non-basketball moves.

Jumping unnaturally into defenders, dramatically swiping through opponents' outstretched arms, and other attempts to bait a whistle are being limited this NBA season. There will also be an increase in offensive fouls, as The Athletic listed these three instances that will be called against the offensive player from here on:

When a shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle.

When a shooter kicks his leg (up or to the side) at an abnormal angle.

When an offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backward) into a defender.

Foul calls leading to free-throw attempts reduced in 2021-22 NBA season

These new changes have significantly reduced the number of foul calls leading to free-throw attempts compared to the previous season. In the 2020-21 season, there were 21 teams that averaged more than 20 free-throw attempts per night. It was cut down to 10 early this season.

For specific players, there were 20 in total who tallied an average of 6.0 free-throw attempts or more last season. In the 2021-22 season thus far, a mere eight names matched that number.

Only Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert and Jimmy Butler managed more than 7.0 free-throw attempts on average early in the 2021-22 season after 11 players met that mark throughout last year.

James Harden, who is known for hunting fouls, has been vocal about his frustrations with the rule changes.

"It's still basketball at the end of the day. No matter how much of a big deal we try to make it, a foul is a foul. It's pretty simple," Harden said. "I feel like there's too much emphasis on not even rules, just certain people to where you look at it, it's clear fouls," he added.

Harden is currently averaging 5.3 free-throw attempts through his first seven games with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The guard has not averaged that low a number since 2010-11 when he was a 21-year-old and playing in only his second NBA season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden is one of seven players from the 20 who averaged at least six free-throws per night last season to have seen their average number of free-throw attempts decrease by two or more as a result of the rule changes.

Bradley Beal, De'Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young are among the others.

Young is another player who has expressed his frustration. "I don't want to get fined too much, but it's frustrating," Young complained. "There's a lot of missed calls. It's basketball... it feels that they're learning and they're just... I don't know. It's frustrating."

Meanwhile, offensive players will need to adjust to what is and isn't being called on a nightly basis. Offensive ratings have plummeted as plenty of the team's primary engines grow frustrated and confused.

However, it appears that the more naturally physical players are less affected by the rule changes. Of the aforementioned 20 players, only six have seen their free-throw attempts decrease by less than one per game in the ongoing season. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Julius Randle make up the list.

Players with that kind of strength can sustain more contact and make it that much more obvious when they are being fouled. The NBA's best offensive players will adjust to rule changes in due time.

No team has logged more than eight games in the 2021-22 season and we've already seen adjustments. Harden managed 19 attempts from the line already, Gobert has a game with 16 and Embiid posted one with 15. They will figure out what is and isn't being called with time and NBA officials may alter their whistles.

As NBA offenses struggle, defensive-oriented players/teams must be thrilled with what they are seeing early on.

