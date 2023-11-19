"HIM!!!": Mychal Johnson over the moon as beau Andrew Wiggins rediscovers form despite Warriors OT loss

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend Mychal Johnson was ecstatic over her beau’s clutch trey that gave his team a three-point lead late in their home game against the OKC Thunder on Saturday night.

Johnson took to X, reposting a video from the team’s account of the 28-year-old Canadian draining the triple with three seconds to go in regulation.

Johnson highlighted the fine form that Andrew Wiggins showed, writing:

“HIM!!!!!”

The Wiggins three-pointer gave the Warriors a 117-114 lead to push them on the verge of victory.

OKC, however, came back with a three-pointer from Chet Holmgrem with 0.1 second to go to tie the knot at 117-all and send the game to overtime.

In OT, it was all Thunder on both ends, limiting Golden State to just six points on their way to a 130-123 win. The loss sent the Warriors to their sixth straight defeat and a 6-8 win-loss record.

Last season, Wiggins and Johnson were spotlighted over cheating speculations pointing to the latter, which some viewed as the reason why the former Kansas player was absent for nearly two months. She, however, vehemently denied it, and the allegations were not proven to be true.

For his part, Wiggins chose to keep quiet and maintained that he had to spend time with his family as his father went through a “serious medical situation.”

In the ongoing NBA season, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26.1 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins wants to be an All-Star this season

Following a rough campaign last season, Andrew Wiggins has set certain goals for the ongoing year, including making it to another NBA All-Star game.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the one-time NBA All-Star shared what he wants to achieve for this year, saying:

“Connecting with the team and having a solid season. I would love to be an All-Star…”

The University of Kansas product was an NBA All-Star starter in 2022. In his first-ever All-Star game, he was part of Team Durant, which narrowly lost to Team LeBron, 160-163.

He finished with 10 points in 15 minutes of play. He started the game alongside Jayson Tatum (Boston), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Ja Morant (Memphis) and Trae Young (Atlanta).

Wiggins went on to finish the season with a bang, helping Golden State win the title. In the finals, he was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 18.3 points, behind Stephen Curry’s 31.2 ppg, to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks as they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.