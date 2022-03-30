“His willingness to step up in key moments and deliver clutch baskets and assists….was significant from a draft perspective” - Jonathan Givony on Paolo Banchero making his case to be the number 1 draft pick

Paolo Banchero has starred in leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Banchero's March Madness play has ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony believing he could be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

With iconic Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's retirement tour as a backdrop, Banchero has elevated his game. In a recent mock draft, Givony broke down Banchero's run during the NCAA Tournament:

His willingness to step up in key moments and deliver clutch baskets and assists against two of the top defensive teams in college basketball in Texas Tech and Arkansas was significant from a draft perspective.

Banchero's clutch performances and the showcasing of his entire arsenal have been crucial in getting Duke (32-6) to the school's 17th Final Four. Coach K has presided over an NCAA-record 13 of those Final Four appearances.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Paolo Banchero looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft en route to leading Duke to the NCAA Final Four. We broke down what NBA teams saw from him, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and everyone else this past weekend on ESPN: espn.com/nba/insider/st… Paolo Banchero looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft en route to leading Duke to the NCAA Final Four. We broke down what NBA teams saw from him, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and everyone else this past weekend on ESPN: espn.com/nba/insider/st… https://t.co/20q1muKOym

Still, Banchero is making up ground after a less-than-stellar leadup to March Madness. Givony pointed out that the season has shown Banchero's strengths and weaknesses:

But 38 games into the season, Banchero's strengths and weaknesses are well-known, and it was noteworthy for scouts to learn more about his basketball character.

Banchero's basketball character has been on display throughout the tournament. His mentality and composure have helped Duke in a series of tight wins over Michigan State, Texas Tech and Arkansas. For a player with ambitions of being the No. 1 pick, the clutch gene is a significant X factor.

Paolo Banchero's opportunity to elevate his NBA draft stock in Final Four

Banchero is having an excellent March Madness, but it must continue for him to reach the No. 1 pick.

Banchero has been the headliner of this season's NCAA Tournament, and his performance has been rewarded with a significant accolade.

David Thompson @daveth89 Paolo Banchero named the MVP of the West Regional. Paolo Banchero named the MVP of the West Regional.

A regional MVP is something none of the other contenders for the NBA draft's top pick can claim. For him to truly elevate himself over the other contenders, Banchero will need to parlay that into a solid Final Four performance.

"Banchero can continue to build his candidacy as the No. 1 pick in the draft with another strong weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans," Givony wrote.

Duke faces rival North Carolina (28-9) on Saturday in a national semifinal in New Orleans, Louisiana.

If Banchero can lead his team to two more wins, he could become the draft's definitive No. 1 pick.

