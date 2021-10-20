Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to host the Houston Rockets at the Target Center on October 20th for their 2021-22 NBA season opener.

Coming off their four-game preseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves seem to have hit upon a rhythm that works for the team. Heading into their season opener on a three-game winning streak from the preseason, the Timberwolves look to establish themselves as an improved and competent side in the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are coming off a three-game losing streak from their preseason. Served by a young roster featuring some extremely talented players, the Rockets' side are highly inexperienced and are still finding their identity as a team.

With only a few reliable veterans to guide the core, the Rockets are on track to have another lower-order finish in the heavily stacked Western Conference.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

John Wall is expected to be traded from the Houston Rockets this season

Although the Houston Rockets have a number of talented veterans, a glaring omission from the side heading into the 2021-22 NBA season will be John Wall.

The one-time superstar is expected to negotiate a buyout with the franchise and join a different side. He isn't expected to play for the side in the upcoming season.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral David Aldridge predicts John Wall will end up with Miami Heat via buyout: heatnation.com/media/david-al… David Aldridge predicts John Wall will end up with Miami Heat via buyout: heatnation.com/media/david-al…

No other absences or injuries are expected from the Houston Rockets' side.

Player Name: Status: Reason: John Wall Out Negotiating Buyout

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Patrick Beverley looks to make a play for the Minnesota Timberwolves

The talented Minnesota Timberwolves roster doesn't feature a lot of major injuries to stars in their lineup. Jaylen Nowell has been listed as day-to-day due to a back injury and backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin is also expected to be out for the game due to a groin injury.

A more noteworthy omission from the side will be Patrick Beverley. The long-time LA Clippers player was acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves via the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade. Bringing high levels of hustle and tough defense to the side, Beverely is expected to be a vocal leader in the Timberwolves' locker room.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA The Timberwolves could be very short on point guard depth for tomorrow’s opener.Patrick Beverley is out (Suspension)Jordan McLaughlin is questionable (Right Groin Strain)Jaylen Nowell is questionable (Back Spasms) The Timberwolves could be very short on point guard depth for tomorrow’s opener.Patrick Beverley is out (Suspension)Jordan McLaughlin is questionable (Right Groin Strain)Jaylen Nowell is questionable (Back Spasms)

However, due to suspension, he is expected to miss the season-opener against the Houston Rockets.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaylen Nowell Questionable Back Jordan McLaughlin Questionable Groin Patrick Beverley Out Suspension

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

Teammates help Alperen Sengun up at the Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets game

With the additional acquisition of Daniel Theis to support Christian Wood in the frontcourt, the veteran experience coming off the bench in the form of Eric Gordon will also be of some use for the Houston Rockets.

But the talent of the Rockets lies within their young core. Last season saw the growth of Kevin Porter Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Martin Jr. for the side. This season, the Rockets selected Jalen Green as the second overall pick in the NBA Draft along with Alperen Sengun at the 16th pick.

The two prove to be extremely gifted players who could definitely contribute to the side in the near future. Green is highly touted as one of the most gifted players in the draft and playing alongside Kevin Porter Jr. ensures that the Houston Rockets will be a fun team to watch.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is a key member of the Minnesota Timberwolves' young core

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the most talented rosters on paper. With a players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and up-and-comer Anthony Edwards in their ranks, the Timberwolves have some great pieces heading into this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have enough star power to qualify as sub-All-Star category players. Anthony Edwards also emerges as an exciting prospect for the side. His potential and development will be closely tracked heading into the season.

Other key players in the Minnesota Timberwolves' side include big man Nas Reid, Josh Okogie and Malik Beasley. Jaden McDaniels also played decent minutes in the preseason, so there is a chance that he may start for the side.

While the Timberwolves are lacking in many ways necessary to make a playoff run, should they manage to sustain a level of intensity and competitiveness, they have a good shot at competing in the play-in tournament.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5's

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Daniel Theis

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Malik Beasley | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

