Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of eight games on NBA Leap Day 2024. It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Suns and Rockets having one win each. It's also their second meeting in six days, with the final one two days later on March 2.

Phoenix dominated the Rockets in the first matchup back on Dec. 27 in Houston. The Rockets bounced back and beat the Suns on Feb. 23. It was a surprising win for Houston since Phoenix was on a roll and was the favorite to win them in that game.

Thursday's matchup will be the 229th time in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 117-111 lead. The Suns have also won seven of their last 10 games against the Rockets dating back to April 12, 2021.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns game is on Thursday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the Space City Home Network in Houston, and Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports Channel.

Moneyline: Rockets (+295) vs Suns (-365)

Spread: Rockets +8.5 (-110) vs Suns -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets o234 (-110) vs Suns u234 (-110)

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Houston Rockets are coming off back-to-back losses to the OKC Thunder. The Rockets have now lost eight of their last 10 games as their hopes of at least finishing in the play-in tournament are fading.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are looking to start another winning streak following their easy victory over the LA Lakers on Sunday. The Suns had plenty of rest as they gear up toward the final stretch run of the season.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups

The Houston Rockets have two players on their injury report – Steven Adams and Tari Eason. Head coach Ime Udoka is expected to stick with his usual starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns have two players listed as questionable, including Bradley Beal. If Beal won't suit up for the Suns, head coach Frank Vogel will likely use a starting lineup of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 26.5 points, but is only projected to score 24.3 points. It might be an easy win for Durant and the Suns, so there's a chance he'll fall short of his prop score. He's only gone over 26.5 points twice in his last five games, so bet on him to go under.

Devin Booker is projected to score 28.3 points and go over 27.5 points. Booker has scored at least 28 points twice in his last six games. It's risky, but bet on Booker to finally go over and have another 30-point performance.

Alperen Sengun is favored to go under 20.5 points and score just 18.8 points. Sengun might be getting praised by Shaquille O'Neal, but he has only gone over 20.5 points just three times in his last 10. Bet on him to score less than 20.5.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Houston Rockets enter Thursday's game as the heavy underdogs against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are just too good at the moment and have the homecourt advantage.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Suns will win the game and cover the spread, and the score will go over.

