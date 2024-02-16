"I don't think MJ could ever do once" - Shane Battier sticks with LeBron James over Michael Jordan for quirky reason

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have often been pitted against each other when it comes to the GOAT debate in basketball. While Jordan dominated the 1990s decade with six NBA titles and two three-peats, James has continuously set new standards for greatness, rewriting his own narrative of what a GOAT should be.

Former NBA player Shane Battier and LeBron James played three years together in Miami, winning two championships from 2011-12 to 2013-14. After the 2013-14 season, Battier retired and James came back to Cleveland.

On “The Draymond Green Show,” 2hen Green asked Battier if he had played with or against a player as good as LeBron, Battier had a funny response.

“As good as you think he was, he was that much better," Battier said. "I am biased; I know this. People were saying LeBron or MJ. I said, 'You know what, LeBron did something twice that I don't think Michael Jordan could ever do once. He won two NBA titles with Shane Battier as a starting forward, alright?'

“I love Mike, you know, one of the greatest of all time, but LeBron did it twice with me as his bum-a** power forward and dragged me across the finish line. That speaks to how great LeBron is. The force, the intelligence. He didn't have a weakness when he was in his prime.

"He is still playing amazing now. But, I mean, there was no answer for him, and he was like a queen on the chess board and do everything.”

Battier was drafted in the first round in 2001 and played with Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards.

Battier played 13 seasons, averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made it to the All-Defensive second team twice.

Shane Battier snubs LeBron James as best passer he has played with

It could be argued that the most beautiful part of LeBron James’ game is his passing skills. The LA Lakers star is an elite scorer; however, what has made him even more lethal is his elite passing skills that make his offensive game even more lethal.

As a player, when James got into the NBA, he considered himself more of a passer than a scorer. He is No. 1 in points and fourth in assists in league history. However, his former Miami Heat teammate Shane Battier snubbed him as the best passer whom he had played with.

Battier’s snubbing was not as surprising as the name that he suggested. According to the two-time NBA champion, it was Tracy McGrady who was the best passer that he had played with.

"Tell you what about T-Mac. He the best passer ever played with," Battier said. "I mean, people don't give him credit for his passing. He was an amazing scorer and he was explosive.

"But, man, he was, like, he always put it, you know, on time, on target, you know. I used to yell at LeBron and D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), and I'm like, 'Dude, like, you want assists, hit me in the chest,' and they'd be throwing it at my ankles. ... T-Mac never missed the pass."

In his prime, T-Mac was one of the league's most skilled offensive forces. McGrady had a beautiful game, a blend of athleticism and sharpshooting. He was in close conversation with Kobe Bryant as the best player during his prime. Battier and McGrady played together in Houston from 2006 to 2009.