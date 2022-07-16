Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - July 16th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Houston Rockets will head into their final NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion, facing the Sacramento Kings. Both teams will be battling it out to end the tournament on a high note.

The Rockets are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 85-77 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. Their third overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr., scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the night. The rookie missed all five attempts beyond the arc but shot 53.8% from the field.

Tari Eason had yet another brilliant game. The youngster scored 17 points while also contributing with 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Despite these efforts, the Rockets fell short in the second half, losing the game to the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Sacramento Kings, secured a dominant 82-69 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Once again, Keegan Murray impressed everyone with his performance, leading the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Big man Neemias Queta racked up 15 points and grabbed 10 boards on the night.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings



@Keegan3Murray 21 PTS, 10 REB

@DJSteward 14 PTS, 5 REB

FINAL: Kings down Suns, 82-69@Keegan3Murray 21 PTS, 10 REB@DJSteward 14 PTS, 5 REB @nemi1599 15 PTS, 10 REB FINAL: Kings down Suns, 82-69👑 @Keegan3Murray 21 PTS, 10 REB👑 @DJSteward 14 PTS, 5 REB👑 @nemi1599 15 PTS, 10 REB https://t.co/khTb3EWln9

The Suns looked off from the very start. They only managed to score 36 points in the first half as compared to the 52 scored by the Kings.

Match Details

Matchup: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 PM ET [Sunday, July 17 at 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Houston Rockets Preview

2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets registered two wins in their four Summer League games. They showed some great potential but failed to make it to the championship game.

However, the team has a lot of things they can be happy about from the tournament. The performances of the rookies could be the biggest reason. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Ty Ty Washington Jr. all excelled for the Rockets.

These young guns will be looking to give their all and bag a win in their final game.

Key Player - Jabari Smith Jr.

Jabari Smith Jr. did not have a great start to his Summer League campaign. But as the game progressed, the 19-year-old started to show his ability. Smith Jr. is averaging 15.0 PPG and 8.8 RPG in the Summer League.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets



19 PTS

10 REB

2 AST

1 BLK



watch solid night for the rook, @jabarismithjr 19 PTS10 REB2 AST1 BLKwatch solid night for the rook, @jabarismithjr 👏19 PTS10 REB2 AST1 BLKwatch ⤵️ https://t.co/JXMil6JohO

Heading into the tournament's final game, he will be hoping to do better beyond the arc. Along with his offensive capabilities, Smith Jr. is also a strong defender.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ty Ty Washington Jr., Shooting Guard - Daishen Nix, Small Forward - Trhae Mitchell, Power Forward - Tari Eason, Center - Jabari Smith Jr.

Sacramento Kings Preview

2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings

Like the Rockets, the Sacramento Kings have won two Summer League games. Despite not playing in the championship game, they have several things that went well for them in the tournament.

Keegan Murray, the fourth overall pick in the draft, has been stunning throughout the tournament. He displayed his ability to make shots throughout the Summer League. Along with his offensive prowess, the rookie is also a strong rebounder.

Although this game is not of the utmost importance, the Kings look to win the game.

Key Player - Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray has been one of the best performing rookies in the Summer League. The former Iowa Hawkeye has averaged 23.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG. He has shot 50% from the field and 40% from the three-point range.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings Keegan Murray (21 PTS, 10 REB) continued his hot streak against the Suns, notching his fifth straight 20-point game and first double-double of the Las Vegas Summer League Keegan Murray (21 PTS, 10 REB) continued his hot streak against the Suns, notching his fifth straight 20-point game and first double-double of the Las Vegas Summer League 🔥 https://t.co/drw6T4ZKJ8

He is a terrific knock-down shooter, and playing alongside De'Aaron Fox will undoubtedly benefit him. Going into the game against the Rockets, the 21-year-old will look to continue his strong performance.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - DJ Steward, Shooting Guard - Keon Ellis, Small Forward - Jared Rhoden, Power Forward - Keegan Murray, Center - Neemias Queta

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Match Prediction

The Rockets vs. Kings game will feature some of the best rookies from the draft. While both rookies have been impressive, the Rockets are the likely winners.

Where to watch the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game?

The Rockets vs. Kings game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Live streaming will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far