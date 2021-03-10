Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will welcome the Houston Rockets to the Golden 1 Center on Thursday in a clash between two teams languishing at the bottom of the 2020-21 NBA Western Conference.

The Sacramento Kings are 13th in the table after a 14-22 start to the season, while the Houston Rockets are right behind them in the standings after an 11-23 start.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, March 12th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.

Houston Rockets Preview

Take advantage of our Spring Break Special for 3 of our upcoming home games!



🎟 4 tickets

🥤 4 drinks

💰 Starting at $79!



More Info: https://t.co/PNwBa2HRTp pic.twitter.com/MvzVvIuaXn — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 9, 2021

The Houston Rockets' offense has been in shambles this year, as the team has managed a meager 105.5 offensive rating, which is 28th-best among 30 teams in the league.

Their defense was doing well in the initial stages of the campaign, but that hasn't been the case in the last weeks, as the Houston Rockets have conceded 112.8 points per game on average.

Advertisement

The Houston Rockets are on a 13-game losing run, so Stephen Silas will have to make major tweaks to the starting lineup if they don't want to head to the draft lottery.

Key Player - John Wall

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards

John Wall has proved his doubters wrong so far, averaging 21 points and six assists per game for the Houston Rockets this campaign. He has looked comfortable as the starting point guard, and his defense hasn't been shabby as well, putting a steal and 0.7 blocks per game.

The only issue with Wall's game has been his efficiency, as the former Washington Wizards guard has shot a dismal 42% from the field and 34% from deep. The Houston Rockets channel their offense through Wall, so he will need to have a big game to end his team's long losing run.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall, G - Victor Oladipo, F- Jae'Sean Tate, F - Sterling Brown, C - PJ Tucker.

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings Preview

"'Can I have this dance Kyrie?’"@TyHaliburton22 joins @OldManAndThree as a correspondent to discuss his welcome to the NBA moment, @nba_topshot and more.



🎙 » https://t.co/iwBZNSAlQj pic.twitter.com/EZ1G51AVzH — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 2, 2021

The Sacramento Kings have had the worst defense this season. They have leaked 120 points per game while managing to post a league-worst 119.9 defensive rating. Their offense has done the carry job, though, managing to average 114.7 points per match.

The Kings have won two of their last four games, with their most recent loss coming against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sacramento Kings have a favorable list of fixtures for the next few weeks, which could help the playoff hopefuls get into postseason reckoning. Harrison Barnes has been an impactful player for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets

Athletic point guard De'Aaron Fox has been on a tear this campaign, averaging 23 points and a team-leading 7.6 assists per game. He is also tallying 1.2 steals per outing, which shows his stellar contribution at the defensive end.

Despite his prolific performances, the strong and physical Houston Rockets defense could shut him down, so he will have to pull out the best tricks from his bag.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Buddy Hield, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Marvin Bagley, C - Richaun Holmes.

Rockets vs Kings Match Prediction

The two teams are playing each other for the third time this season. The last time the two sides met, the Houston Rockets prevailed 102-94 over the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

However, this time around, the Sacramento Kings look like a much better team and should come out on top, barring a superhuman effort from the Houston Rockets.

Where to watch the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game?

The local coverage of the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game will be available on AT&T Sports Network and NBCS California. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.