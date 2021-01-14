Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have had a mixed start to the 2020-21 NBA season and will be looking for a change in fortunes when they face off at the AT&T Center, San Antonio.

While the Houston Rockets are reeling from the back-to-back losses that defending champions LA Lakers inflicted upon them, the San Antonio Spurs have won 7 of their 13 games so far and will be looking to continue where they left off during their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

DeMar DeRozan is expected to return to the starting 5 for the San Antonio Spurs

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand have kept hold of James Harden for the time being but appear to be in crisis after losing 6 of their first 9 games this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, January 14th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Friday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Houston Rockets Preview

Offensively, the Houston Rockets have looked decent and have put in some impressive displays. James Harden is averaging 24.8 points per game, and he has been well supported by Christian Wood who himself is averaging 22.8 points per game.

However, they look defensively frail and Harden’s first publicly explosive press conference is expected to put a further blip on their overall performances. At this moment in time, it appears as if the Houston Rockets have no choice but to offload James Harden. However, as far as their game against the San Antonio Spurs is concerned, they will again be looking at The Beard to lead them to victory.

Key Player – James Harden

Unhappy or not, James Harden will be looking to get some wins for the Houston Rockets in the coming weeks, and the San Antonio Spurs might be an ideal place to start. James Harden has himself looked in good scoring touch and it is the other end of the court where they are giving away free buckets that the Houston Rockets need to look at, first.

James Harden has the ability to win games single-handedly for the Houston Rockets, something that he has been doing since 2012, now. On paper at least, the Houston Rockets have enough offensive threats to make it their first victory in three NBA games.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G James Harden, F P. J. Tucker, F David Nwaba, C Christian Wood.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs will be looking to build on their victory the last time around against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but have otherwise have had a mixed start to the 2020-21 NBA season. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.2 points per game and has already produced a couple of prolific scoring displays.

He has been well supported by Dejounte Murray and LeMarcus Aldridge who are averaging 16.2 and 15.1 points per game. The San Antonio Spurs look decent and will be looking to add some consistency to their game. Overall, they go into the matchup as slight favorites, although a lot of will depend upon whether James Harden ends up firing on all cylinders during the game.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

Although listed as doubtful, DeMar DeRozan is expected to return to the starting lineup for the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Houston Rockets. He has missed the last two games, and will be fit and raring to go.

DeMar DeRozan has started the 2020-21 NBA season in prolific scoring form and will be looking to lead his team to a sustained run of victories after a stuttering start. Overall, considering that the Houston Rockets have looked in disarray over the past few games, DeMar DeRozan will be expected to pull off another big performance and lead his team to victory.

Can DeRozan lead the San Antonio Spurs to victory?

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F Trey Lyles, F K. Johnson C LaMarcus Aldridge

Rockets vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets still have James Harden, who is hands down one of the best scorers in the NBA. However, they have looked out of sorts and defensively weak over the past few games, something the San Antonio Spurs will be looking to make use of. Although the match is expected to be quite a close affair, the San Antonio Spurs go in as favorites, and will be expected to pull off a victory.

James Harden delivered an explosive interview after the Houston Rockets' last game

Where to watch Rockets vs Spurs?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.