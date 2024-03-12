Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 12, 2024

It's a Texas-sized showdown at the Frost Bank Center between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Rockets are looking to extend their winning streak to three games, while the Spurs want to win their 15th of the season.

Tuesday's game is the fourth and final matchup of the campaign between the Rockets and Spurs. San Antonio won the first meeting 126-122 in overtime back in Opening Week, while the Rockets won the last two both held at the Toyota Center on Dec. 11 and March 5.

The Rockets have improved this season under head coach Ime Udoka and were one of the most surprising teams in the first two months. The Spurs, on the other hand, have a shot at matching the worst record in a season in franchise history. They will need to win seven more games to prevent any changes in their record book.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs game is on Tuesday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It starts at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Space City Home Network in Houston and KENS in San Antonio.

Moneyline: Rockets (-165) vs Spurs (+145)

Spread: Rockets -4 (-105) vs Spurs +4 (-115)

Total (O/U): Rockets o221.5 (-110) vs Spurs u221.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs preview

If there is an award for Most Improved Team of the season, the Houston Rockets will likely be one of the finalists. Ime Udoka has done a wonderful job guiding the young Rockets players, while Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet have changed the team's identity.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have been the worst team in the Western Conference this season. Victor Wembanyama has exceeded expectations, but the Spurs will need to be quick in surrounding him with better players. It's not Wemby's fault that San Antonio could break their record for the worst season in franchise history.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Houston Rockets will have four players out with injuries - Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason. Ime Udoka is expected to have a starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale. Players such as Jeff Green, Amen Thompson, Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate could have additional minutes.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs are without Charles Bassey and Cedi Osman. The Spurs' starting five will likely be Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Justin Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama. Gregg Popovich is expected to use Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Zach Collins and Blake Wesley off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Bet on Jalen Green to go over 23.5 points against San Antonio. Green has been on fire as of late and with Alperen Sengun down, his scoring will likely increase.

Fred VanVleet has an over/under of 20.5 points. He's more of a facilitator for the Rockets, so his scoring won't change due to Sengun's injury. Don't take the risk and just bet on him to go under.

Jabari Smith Jr. is projected to score below 15.5 points. With Sengun out indefinitely, it might be time to put some money on Smith to start increasing his scoring.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Houston Rockets are the slight favorites to win the game on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets will be without Alperen Sengun, who might be their best player this season, so they have to come up with ideas to stop Victor Wembanyama.

Nevertheless, oddsmakers are still predicting that the Rockets will win the game and cover the spread. The total is predicted to go over 221.5 points.

