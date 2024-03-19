Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 19, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards is one of five games on the schedule for NBA Tuesday. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Rockets looking for the series sweep. The last time the Rockets swept the season series against the Wizards was in the 2021-22 season.

Houston is on a five-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's game at the Capitol. Ime Udoka's team is slowly gaining momentum and is just three games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot with less than a month to go.

Meanwhile, the Wizards still own the worst record in the NBA at 11-57. They are close to breaking the franchise record for most losses in a season. They were still known as the Chicago Packers when they had an 18-62 record during the 1961-62 season.

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards game is on Tuesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Space City Home Network in Houston and MNMT Sports Network in the DMV area.

Moneyline: Rockets (-410) vs Wizards (+330)

Spread: Rockets -9 (-115) vs Wizards +9 (-105)

Total (O/U): Rockets o228.5 (-110) vs Wizards u228.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards preview

The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards last faced off on Thursday at the Toyota Center. It was a close contest in the first quarter before the Rockets pulled away in the second quarter. The Wizards tried to fight back in the third quarter but Houston was just playing too good and got the 135-119 win.

Jalen Green had 37 points for the Rockets, while Fred VanVleet added 27 points and nine assists. It was a total team effort by Houston as they won comfortably despite the absence of Alperen Sengun. Jordan Poole had 25 points off the bench for the Wizards.

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards starting lineups, subs and rotation

Four players are listed as out for the Houston Rockets due to injuries. Head coach Ime Udoka has adjusted his lineup and here are his potential starting five:

PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Jabari Smith Jr.

Due to injuries to Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore, Udoka has to rely on his veterans such as Jeff Green, Jock Landale, Reggie Bullock, Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday off the bench.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have eight players on the injury report, seven of whom are listed as out. If Kyle Kuzma, who is questionable, gets cleared to play, here's how head coach Wes Unseld Jr. could line-up against Houston:

PG: Jordan Poole | SG: Corey Kispert | SF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Patrick Baldwin Jr. | C: Richaun Holmes

With a ton of injuries recently, Unseld's rotation now includes players such as Anthony Gill, Jules Bernard, Jared Butler, Johnny Davis and Eugene Omoruyi.

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Jalen Green has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is above his season average. Green has been on fire in his past two games with 37 points and 26 points, respectively. Bet on him to continue his run of good scoring games on Tuesday.

If Kyle Kuzma plays, he's favored to go under 22.5 points. Don't go against the odds and place your money for Kuzma to score less than 22.5 points.

Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Houston Rockets are the favorites to win the game against the Washington Wizards despite being the road team. The Rockets are playing much better than the Wizards, which can be said for any team in the league right now.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Rockets will get the win, but the Wizards will cover the +9 spread. The total is expected to go under 228.5 points.

