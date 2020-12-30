How to cancel an NBA League Pass subscription? Everything you need to know

The NBA League Pass allows fans to watch every NBA game of the season that is not affected by a local or a national blackout. The NBA League Pass is available for viewers across the world, barring a handful of countries, and is available for $5.99 for one-time use, while the yearly subscription is priced at $59.99.

However, there are quite a few reasons why you might want to cancel your subscription to the NBA League Pass. It is a task that can easily become complicated due to the difference in procedure on different platforms.

Currently, the NBA League Pass is available on PC, iOS, Android, the Roku website, and Amazon. In this article, we look at the steps that you need to follow in order to cancel the NBA League Pass subscription on all of the above platforms.

Is everyone having issues with the #NBALeaguePass? In the first few minutes of the “brand new platform”? @NBA

Glad we spent $250 on this. 😔 pic.twitter.com/5bw9thNcaB — Stephanie Stumbo (@SLSTUMBO) December 24, 2020

How to cancel subscription to the NBA League Pass?

If you have bought the NBA League Pass subscription on PC, the procedure to cancel it is straightforward. It requires users to fill in an inquiry form on the NBA website to contact the Support team and submit a cancellation request.

Good thing canceling my subscription is still an option. Already having issues with NBA League Pass ... #NBA pic.twitter.com/zsQh449bRA — Aaron A. Bedoya (@abedoya89) December 24, 2020

However, if the NBA League Pass subscription is bought via iOS, Android, Roku, or on an Amazon device, you can follow the steps below to cancel it.

iOS devices

Advertisement

Visit the settings menu, and tap on your Apple ID after scrolling down to the "iTunes and App store" menu. Select View Apple ID, and tap on the Manage option in the Subscriptions menu. Here, you will find the option to cancel your NBA League Pass subscription

Android

For Android devices, the NBA League Subscription can be canceled by going to the Subscriptions menu from the “My Apps” option. Here, you can cancel the NBA League Pass subscription by clicking on the cancel button and tapping yes to confirm.

Roku

On the Roku website, fans can choose the “Manage Your Subscriptions” option and choose the NBA League Pass from the list, before tapping on “Unsubscribe”.

Amazon

Amazon users need to go to the manage subscription option in the “Your Memberships and Subscriptions” page. Here, next to the NBA League Pass option, click on “Manage Subscription” and then the “Advanced Controls” option. Here, you can find the option to end your subscription.