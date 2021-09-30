Can you change your player's name in NBA 2K22? Here's what we know so far

NBA 2K22 has already been recognized as one of the most transformative games of the series thus far. This year, from a predominantly sports game, NBA 2K22 also has a range of quests and off-court activities that players need to engage in and master in order to get ahead in the game.

The MyCareer online modes in particular have seen a huge upgrade with a range of game modes being introduced which means that gamers can effectively spend larger amounts of time playing NBA 2K22.

As far as the MyPlayer mode is concerned, the names of custom players that gamers choose towards the beginning might not be the ones that they want to stick with, for a range of reasons. However, there is no straightforward method to change the name of the MyPlayer once it has been selected towards the beginning. However, an alternate method can allow gamers to create another player with a new name

Considering that the various MyCareer online modes can also feature your MyPlayer, the name becomes even more important for gamers, especially when they are competing online. In this article, we look at the one and only method by which gamers can change their name in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



🔹Brand new events, apparel, music, and race of the week in MyCAREER



🔹New players, packs, agendas and more in Comment what you're doing in Season 1 this week🔹Brand new events, apparel, music, and race of the week in MyCAREER🔹New players, packs, agendas and more in @NBA2K_MyTEAM Comment what you're doing in Season 1 this week



🔹Brand new events, apparel, music, and race of the week in MyCAREER



🔹New players, packs, agendas and more in @NBA2K_MyTEAM https://t.co/MBqaH7BpHe

NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode: How to change your name?

Gamers will be disappointed to know that NBA 2K22 currently does not allow gamers to change the names of their MyPlayer once you have entered the name at the creation of a custom player.

This is a problem for gamers as the only way to have a different name in MyPlayer is to create a new MyCareer account which will then allow gamers to make another custom player to play with.

However, this is not really a solution as gamers tend to invest a lot of money, resources, and most importantly time for their MyPlayer. Since the game’s release, a range of gamers have complained about this particular aspect of MyCareer, especially considering that a range of other sports video-game franchises allow gamers to change the name of custom players whenever they want.

NBA 2K @NBA2K

Read the detailed notes here: Our latest Patch is live on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with MyCAREER progression fixes, player likeness updates, continued stability & performance improvements, and more.Read the detailed notes here: nba.2k.com/patch-updates Our latest Patch is live on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with MyCAREER progression fixes, player likeness updates, continued stability & performance improvements, and more.

Read the detailed notes here: nba.2k.com/patch-updates https://t.co/jVMzIXwac9

The closest that gamers can get to changing the name of their MyPlayer is by changing the secondary nickname once the player has made it to the NBA. While this will not change the jersey name or bring about any change in the primary name, commentators and announcers in the game will address the player with the new secondary nickname that you chose.

Also Read

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Hence, currently, NBA 2K22 simply does not allow you to change the primary name of your MyPlayer. Instead, the secondary nickname can be changed, or a new MyCareer account can be created, which is a problem as the initial progress will also be lost.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar