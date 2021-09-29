NBA 2K22 MyTeam Prime Time 3 and new locker codes: Everything you need to know

Yesterday, NBA 2K22 added a new update which saw the Prime Time 3 Pack being added to the game, along with a new locker code that allows players to acquire the Prime Time pack for free.

NBA 2K22 has been criticized in recent days due to the range of glitches, errors and other server related issues that are still plaguing the game. However, the game has received regular updates with the third Prime Time pack being released yesterday.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the Prime Time 3 pack and the new related locker code.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam adds Prime Time 3 pack and related locker code

A total of six cards have been introduced as part of the new pack, including Allan Iverson and Chris Bosh. With the featured version of Bosh, NBA 2K22 has in recent weeks released upgraded versions of all three in Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and now Bosh.

The only current player who has a Prime Time 3 version is De’Aaron Fox, who has been given an overall of 91. The following cards are part of the above-mentioned pack:

· Diamond 93 OVR Chris Bosh (PF/C)

· Diamond 93 OVR Allen Iverson (PG/SG)

· Amethyst 91 OVR De’Aaron Fox (PG/SG)

· Amethyst 91 OVR Gerald Wallace (SF/PF)

· Ruby 89 OVR Rik Smits (C)

· Sapphire 86 OVR Larry Kenon (SF/PF)

Of the above, while the Diamond 93-rated versions of Chris Bosh and Allan Iverson are obviously the pick of the lot, two Amethyst cards, a ruby version of Rik Smits and a Sapphie 86-rated version of former NBA star Larry Kenon have also been added.

Of course, the individual packs are fairly expensive and will cost either 7500 VC or 10,500 MT. Alternatively, players can also purchase 10 packs for 67,500 VS or 20 packs for exactly 135,000 VC.

Players who do not want to spend cash can also use the following locker code to acquire one pack for free:

· PRIMETIME-IVERSON-IN-MyTEAM

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

While the above locker code does not guarantee you a Prime Time 3 player, more seasoned gamers will be looking to grind some VC in order to open the packs.

Edited by Rohit Mishra