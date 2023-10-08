How did Devin Booker play for Suns vs Detroit Pistons despite attending Lions game 2 hours before?

Devin Booker is a big Detroit Lions fan. Before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons, he attended the Detroit Lions' game when the NFL team played the Carolina Panthers.

Despite showing up at the Lions game at Ford Field, Booker and the Suns were in the Motor City to face the Detroit Pistons, tipping off two hours later that afternoon. Call it magic or anything, the NBA star was all-suited for the game against the Pistons.

The distance between the Pistons' arena Little Caesars Arena and Ford Fields is 700 meters, and the driving time is less than 10 minutes. It was not difficult for the Phoenix Suns star to travel from the Detroit Lions' stadium.

Booker donned a Detroit Tigers jersey with a white hoodie under it. He also visited with Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr., a Lions great.

Booker and the Phoenix Suns are one of the favorites to win the championship this season. The Suns started their game against the Pistons with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Booker, Jusuf Nurkić and Josh Okogie.

Devin Booker talks about having Kevin Durant on his team

Kevin Durant is an easy Hall of Fame player. Devin Booker always had immense respect for his new teammate and has acknowledged the impact Durant had on his game growing up.

In a recent interview with GQ, Booker was asked about having KD on his team. The three-time NBA All-Star said that he admired the two-time champion during his growing years.

"It’s hard to put into words. A guy I have a great deal of respect for, and always have," Booker said. "I don’t know if this is public information, but I used to have a Fathead of him in my room. I used to go to sleep looking at KD every night on my wall.

"Now we’re teammates. I also have a tweet from 2011 or 2012 where I said KD is my favorite player, so all just real full-circle moments. I take it in and embrace it. It’s something 20 or 25 years ago I would have thought was crazy as hell."

Booker also said that he was a “release date guy”. He had all the information about KD's sneakers released every year. Interestingly, although Booker wore Kobe Bryant shoes before his own sneaker was released, he said wore a lot of KDs in his high school years.