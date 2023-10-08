Is Devin Booker attending Lions game instead of playing vs Detroit Pistons?

Devin Booker and Detroit have a deep connection. His love for the Detroit Lions has been well-documented. In Sunday's ongoing game between the Lions and Carolina Panthers, Booker was one of the famous attendees like Isiah Thomas.

Donning a Detroit Tigers jersey over a white hoodie, the Phoenix Suns star was seen having a conversation with Calvin Johnson Jr., the Hall of Fame receiver who starred in Detroit. Booker was in the Motor City because the Suns faced the Detroit Pistons in their first preseason game also on Sunday afternoon.

Booker and the Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are one of the favorites to win the championship this season.

The Suns did not provide a reason for Booker’s absence from the game.

Perhaps Frank Vogel has decided not to risk playing his star player in a few preseason games. Perhaps the most interesting part of the game is that the Pistons are coached by Monty Williams, who was fired by the Suns last season. Although this is a preseason game, it would be interesting to see the coach going at his previous team with a different attitude.

Can Devin Booker win a championship this season with the Suns?

What Devin Booker has by his side this season is a formidable cast. The Phoenix Suns star is surrounded by all-time great Kevin Durant and an All-Star player in Bradley Beal.

Although Durant is not a young player anymore, he is still one of the league's top three offensive players. Last season he averaged 29.1 points per game. While Booker has shown his lethal presence in the postseason, Durant is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP. His presence is going to be immense come playoff time.

The championship possibility for the Phoenix Suns might start to look gloomy in the midseason if Vogel and company do not elevate the defensive ability of the team and the offensive production of the bench players. The Suns have one of the NBA's deepest starting lineups. However, when it comes to their bench, there is little to no hope for the team to go deep into the postseason.