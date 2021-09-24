How far can the Chicago Bulls go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Chicago Bulls are pushing to make the playoffs after a series of bold moves in the past few months. After trading for Nikola Vucevic last season, the Bulls added Lonzo Ball and former All-Star DeMar DeRozan to comprise a suddenly very potent lineup. Billy Donovan now has more weapons in his bag for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

The Chicago Bulls have missed the postseason in five of their last six NBA campaigns. While they won nine more games in the shortened 2020-21 season, they still fell short of the league play-in. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were still the alpha dogs of this team when they last played a meaningful game in April 2017. The long playoff drought is shoving the Bulls' front office to orchestrate this aggressive roster retooling.

Predicting the floor for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 NBA season

Billy Donovan, the incumbent Chicago Bulls bench head, handled Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George while he was coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's safe to say that the union did not work out as many hoped it would. There might be a silver lining on the horizon if Donovan can handle a Big 3 better this time around.

The trio of Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan could possibly mesh smoothly. It’s not a triumvirate that’s ball-dominant. This difference might make them fit to a T.

However, the small sample of games that highlighted the Vucevic and LaVine combo was not impressive. It was often shaky. A record of 7-8 when the two All-Stars hooped together does not look very promising. Adding a third wheel could complicate things even more. The hope is that a full training camp will solve that issue.

The 82-game schedule is sure to test the durability of all NBA teams, particularly those with a potentially thin rotation like the Chicago Bulls. Coby White, who played solid minutes as a point guard, will be out until at least the start of the season. Marko Simonovic is an intriguing prospect, but a prospect nonetheless. Tony Bradley does not offer much offense and could be a liability if opposing teams go small. The pandemic will highlight the Bull's bench or lack thereof.

If the injury bug hits the team or the All-Star trio fails to live up to expectations, the Chicago Bulls are missing the playoffs yet again.

Predicting the ceiling for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls traded for Nikola Vucevic in March 2021.

Chicago Bulls fans are excited for the first time in years to see their team finally crack the Eastern Conference Playoff picture. Although the chemistry between Vucevic and LaVine was hampered by the latter’s trip to health protocols, a whole pre-season should help them both. If this combination hits its peak, it will be a headache to defend the pick-and-roll offense they bring to the team.

DeMar DeRozan’s stint with the San Antonio Spurs the past three seasons has changed his game to some degree. He averaged 6.2 assists per game for the Spurs while destroying defenders from mid-range. DeRozan’s improved playmaking skills will only open up more opportunities for LaVine and Vucevic.

Lonzo Ball introduces a factor that the Chicago Bulls have not had in a long time. A true point guard who can run an offense will be a delight to the bevy of scorers in the Bull’s roster. Defenders can no longer sag off of Ball as he averaged close to 38% from deep last season.

Patrick Williams, last year’s prized rookie, could possibly make a jump in year 2. As good as he was last season, he often lacked the attitude and aggressiveness to assert his unbelievable athleticism and skills. A full training camp and the presence of proven stars on the team could hopefully help him turn that corner.

In a perfect Chicago Bulls world, the All-Stars blend seamlessly together and the young guns take further steps in their development. As long as injuries don’t derail Billy Donovan’s plans, this team is poised to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

If they get to the 5th or 6th spot, an upset could even be on the cards. They're just not getting past the mighty Brooklyn Nets and the reigning NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, even in a perfect Windy City world.

