How far will the New Orleans Pelicans go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most exciting prospects from the 2019 NBA draft but are yet to finish a season on a high. Success, to many, is a playoff qualification, at least. But the Pelicans have failed to finish in the top eight since the 2017-18 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans front office deserves credit for seeking out exceptional talent in a draft class. In the 2012 NBA draft, they selected Anthony Davis with the first overall pick, and he has grown to be one of the best two-way players in the league. Although he helped them reach the playoffs twice in his seven-year stint, they did not make it past the Western Conference semi-finals.

The drafting of Zion Williamson in 2019 promises to change the fortunes of the New Orleans Pelicans and could likely end their three-year playoff hiatus. The Duke product is gradually growing to be one of the most dominant players in the paint. Unfortunately, not enough elite talent surrounds the high-flyer for the franchise to attain success.

In the 2021 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Trey Murphy with the 17th overall pick. If history is anything to go by, the Pelicans might have picked an intriguing prospect that could develop into an All-Star caliber player.

The New Orleans Pelicans lack wing production, and the Virginia product could fill that void. He shot an effective 43.3% from three-point range during his final season at Virginia. If he continues his impressive shooting form, he could be Pels' third scoring option in the 2021-22 season.

Predicting the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans

The floor for the New Orleans Pelicans would be being a lottery team. While they might not be part of the teams with the worst record, they will miss out on the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans finished 11th last season in the Western Conference standings, two spots better than their 2019-20 campaign. Although they have gradually improved over time, a top-eight finish is unlikely.

As things stand in the NBA, there are no easy matchups. Even with teams that are in a rebuilding process, they have managed to bring together exceptional talents who can compete at a high level. Despite the firepower of Williamson and Brandon Ingram on the frontcourt, their defensive lapses will negatively impact the team's run.

More importantly, the New Orleans Pelicans have not done enough to strengthen their backcourt. Following Lonzo Ball's departure, the Pelicans traded for Devonte' Graham to fill the void at the point guard position. While Graham is decent, Lonzo is the better all-around player. With the Pels still looking to find the right players to surround Williamson, the 2022 playoffs feature is off the cards.

Predicting the ceiling for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have two exceptional players that can impact games and have added Jonas Valanciunas to the roster, another dominant big man. But their ceiling in the 2021-22 NBA season is the playoff first round, peradventure they make it into the playoffs.

The NBA has evolved into a guard-dominated game, resulting in big men developing guard-like handles and attempting three-points. But for some reason, the New Orleans Pelicans are focused on playing bully ball in the paint.

With the predicted top-four teams being the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Phoenix Suns, there is no way the New Orleans Pelicans will win a seven-game series against either of them. Given the strength of their roster, a playoff qualification would be considered a miracle.

