How many career points does Paul George have? 

Entering his 14th season in the league, Paul George is bound for a bounce-back season after suffering a right knee sprain that sidelined him for the playoffs.

Despite his history with injuries, George is still widely recognized as one of the elite two-way players alongside Kawhi Leonard. The eight-time All-Star has accumulated over 16,361 points in his career over 13 seasons.

He started off his career with the Indiana Pacers as the team's 10th selection in the 2010 NBA Draft. He had over 8,090 points in the seven seasons he played with the team. In that span, Paul George averaged 18.1 points per game (43.2% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range).

Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis after the 2016-17 season. He played two seasons with the Thunder and had over 3,893 points. In his brief time playing with the team, the superstar averaged 25.0 ppg (43.4% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range).

George was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on July 6, 2019, for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and five first-round draft selections. He would be paired alongside Kawhi Leonard with the goal of winning a championship.

During his time with the team, Paul George has accumulated over 4,378 points in four seasons. However, his performance has been affected by injuries, impacting his production and consistency on the court. Despite this, he has managed to average 23.2 points per game with a shooting percentage of 44.9%, including an impressive 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Paul George compares his younger self to his current self

On an episode of the "Podcast P," Paul George compared the difference between his younger self when he donned the number 24 on his jersey to his current self with the number 13.

"I gotta box 24," George said. "I was out to prove something every night. PG 24 was like, 'I'm trying to destroy you. I used to just be in a dark place when I go on the court. PG 13 was more of, 'I know what I'm capable of like I'm established. I'm poised.' It's tough because obviously PG 24 was before the injuries."

George also mentioned that if he would go up against his younger version, he was more gifted offensively now and would choose his current version to get the better of his younger self.

The eight-time All-Star did however mention that younger self would be a tough matchup defensively for him now.

