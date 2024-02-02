How many NBA All-Star nominations has Steph Curry earned?

Steph Curry is arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, and few would even refute that status. He has led the Golden State Warriors to four championships in the last 10 years. Even though the Warriors’ fame and dominance have faded in the last two years, Curry’s game ages like fine wine.

Curry has been an All-Star selection every single season since 2014, except 2020. He was out for most of the season after just the first five games with a wrist injury.

Curry was selected as an All-Star for the 10th time on Thursday. He has also won an All-Star Game MVP in 2022.

While All-Star nominations speak volumes about Curry’s legendary career, his other accolades are a testament to his greatness.

He is a four-time champion, an NBA Finals MVP and an MVP of the league for two consecutive seasons. Even now, a healthy Steph Curry is never out of MVP consideration. Curry has made it to the All-NBA teams nine times and has won the scoring title twice.

If that's not enough, he is a two-time 3-point contest champion, one-time steals leader, a member of the 50-40-90 club and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

He may not be the starter in the All-Star Game this season, but he still maintains his reign in the hearts of NBA fans. This season, he has dethroned LeBron James in highest individual jersey sales.

Steph Curry gets nominated as All-Star reserve in the West

A week ago, the league announced the list of the starting players for both conferences, and Steph Curry was not among them. This was the first time in his career that Curry has been an All-Star but not among the starters.

The league announced the list of reserves for the All-Star Game on Thursday.

Along with Curry for the West, Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Paul George (Clippers) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) have been selected as reserves.

In the East, Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Julius Randle (Knicks), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) have been selected as reserves.

When Curry was asked about his snub from the starter’s list, he did not shy away from giving credit to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is an All-Star starter for the first time.

"You got two guys that are playing amazing this year, Luka (Doncic) and Shai," Curry said. "I’ve been around doing this for a very long time and the fact that it’s a talking point I’m not (starting) after nine healthy years – those two guys are playing amazing and they deserve it."

The Indiana Pacers will be hosting the 73rd NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis. The Feb. 18 game will also feature the traditional style of East versus West.

