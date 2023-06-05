How many picks are there per team in NBA Draft 2023?

The NBA Draft 2023 is just around the corner. The annual event that features many young prospects and basketball stars is scheduled for Friday, June 23. It will be held shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals.

This year's NBA Draft has many exciting stars. While all eyes are on Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center from France, many other players will likely become stars in the professional basketball league.

The NBA Draft 2023 has 58 picks in total. There are usually 60 picks in every draft, but the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers lost their second-round picks for violating free agency rules.

Three teams won't have a single pick in the NBA Draft 2023

Each NBA draft is supposed to have 60 picks in total, with each team having two picks. The worst teams in the league go through the lottery process and are awarded one of the first 14 picks in the draft.

However, teams are allowed to trade their draft picks, which is why three teams have no picks in the NBA Draft 2023. These teams are the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and New York Knicks.

Scoot Henderson is one of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming draft (Image via Getty Images)

Originally, the 76ers and Bulls were supposed to have two late second-round picks. However, they lost them as a result of violating the league's rules.

Two NBA teams have five picks each, while nine teams will pick three times in the NBA Draft 2023. Here is a list of teams that have two or more draft picks:

Charlotte Hornets - 5 picks

- 5 picks Indiana Pacers - 5 picks

- 5 picks San Antonio Spurs - 3 picks

- 3 picks Washington Wizards - 3 picks

- 3 picks Utah Jazz - 3 picks

- 3 picks Portland Trail Blazers - 3 picks

- 3 picks Sacramento Kings - 3 picks

- 3 picks Memphis Grizzlies - 3 picks

- 3 picks Orlando Magic - 3 picks

- 3 picks Brooklyn Nets - 3 picks

- 3 picks OKC Thunder - 3 picks

- 3 picks Houston Rockets - 2 picks

- 2 picks LA Clippers - 2 picks

- 2 picks Atlanta Hawks - 2 picks

- 2 picks LA Lakers - 2 picks

- 2 picks Detroit Pistons - 2 picks

Victor Wembanyama is a projected first pick in the NBA Draft 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

Additionally, here are all the other teams that will participate in the draft:

Dallas Mavericks - 1 pick

- 1 pick Miami Heat - 1 pick

- 1 pick Boston Celtics - 1 pick

- 1 pick Denver Nuggets - 1 pick

- 1 pick Cleveland Cavaliers - 1 pick

- 1 pick Phoenix Suns - 1 pick

- 1 pick Minnesota Timberwolves - 1 pick

- 1 pick Milwaukee Bucks - 1 pick

- 1 pick Golden State Warriors - 1 pick

- 1 pick Toronto Raptors - 1 pick

- 1 pick New Orleans Pelicans - 1 pick

It's important to note that the draft order may change in the next few weeks. Teams are allowed to trade their draft picks, which is why some of them may end up with even more picks.

