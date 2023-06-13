How many rings does Reggie Jackson have? Looking into long career of NBA veteran

Reggie Jackson has been around the NBA for 15 seasons now, going through four different teams in that span. During his career, Jackson has not won a championship, so he has no rings to his name.

Jackson started his career off with the OKC Thunder, lasted four seasons, and decided that he wanted to be the face of a franchise. He got his shot with the Detroit Pistons (six seasons), then moved on to the LA Clippers (four seasons).

Finally, in the 2022-23 regular season trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets acquire the veteran guard. Coming off the bench with the Thunder and the starting guard with the Pistons, Reggie Jackson made a successful transition in his career. His transition into being one of the best role players who can provide quality production sparked the interest of the Clippers and the Nuggets.

After trying it out with four different teams, Reggie Jackson finally struck out and got himself his first championship with the Nuggets.

In the four seasons, he was with the Thunder, Jackson could have had his first ring as that team was consistently among the mix of contenders. His minutes steadily increased as he proved daily that he was a capable scorer coming off the bench.

In his time with the Thunder, Reggie Jackson averaged 9.0 points per game (43.1% shooting).

After the 2014-15 season, however, Jackson felt like he could lead a team of his own as he landed a new team in the Pistons the following season. In Detroit, Jackson averaged 16.2 ppg (42.5% shooting, including 35.4% from 3-point range) and 5.6 apg. They were in the playoffs twice in the six seasons he played for the Pistons.

In the 2016 playoffs, he averaged 14.3 ppg (45.5% shooting) and 9.3 apg but ran into a series sweep in the first round against LeBron James' Cavaliers. During the 2019 playoffs, Jackson averaged 17.8 ppg (48.4% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 apg.

Moving over to his time with the Clippers, Reggie found success in being a role player to support Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. During his four seasons with the Clippers, he averaged 12.8 ppg (41.4% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range).

He had a quality run with the team during the 2021 playoffs, averaging 17.8 ppg (48.4% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range).

At 33 years of age, while playing for the Nuggets, Jackson was acquired to be a backup point guard to Jamal Murray with limited minutes. He was also acquired for added veteran depth on the team. Reggie only played six games in this year's postseason, averaging 0.5 ppg (50.0% shooting) and logged 3.0 minutes per game.

Looking back at Reggie Jackson's 32-point outing in a Game 4 road win in the 2014 first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies

On a 92-89 Game 4 Thunder win in the 2014 first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jackson had his breakout game of 32 points and nine rebounds. He shot 11-of-16, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

It was an incredible outing for Jackson as he led the Thunder to a road victory with Durant and Westbrook struggling.

