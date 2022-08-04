"I really was gonna retire...my brother here saved me" - Reggie Jackson shows his gratitude towards Paul George for turning his career around, calls George his "lifeline"

Reggie Jackson was a central piece in the LA Clippers machinery alongside Paul George last season. Joining George at a basketball camp, Jackson shared his gratitude towards George for helping him with his career trajectory.

Reggie Jackson enjoyed a major career turnaround with the LA Clippers. Emerging as one of the best players on the roster in the absence of their superstars, Jackson looked like a different player in a Clippers uniform.

Although the guard spent a decent part of his career with the Detroit Pistons, he didn't necessarily enjoy a lot of success with the side. Seeing his career stagnate, Jackson found himself in a rather miserable place as well.

Speaking about the struggles of being in such a situation, Jackson shared his gratitude towards Paul George for helping him turn things around. He said:

"You know when I was in Detroit, by myself it was fun, but the organization wasn't getting lot of success. We made the playoffs when I got there, but at the same time I went through a lot of injuries."

He added:

"The naysayers, the criticisms from the fans - it really started making me question myself. Don't let anybody ever do this to you in life, take the fun out of the things that you love to do. I really was gonna retire. My lifeline, the reason y'all see me so happy, my brother here saved me."

Jackson joined the LA Clippers midway through the 2019-20 season. Although he didn't play many games with the side early on, he became a vital piece in the NBA Bubble later.

Since then, Jackson has become a core member of the Clippers' roster. With his health in place, he has also been a valuable contributor and leader on the floor.

Coming off some career-lows in Detroit, Jackson has enjoyed a resurrection in LA. With the team on the rise as well, he will be a key element in the upcoming season.

Reggie Jackson's role in the LA Clippers next season

Reggie Jackson drives past Brandon Ingram

Reggie Jackson played as the primary distributor and starting guard for the Clippers for the majority of the last two seasons. Although this was primarily due to a depth issue in the guard spot, Jackson was beyond reliable in this position.

Heading into next season, Jackson may find himself utilized differently. With the Clippers' acquisition of former All-Star John Wall now done, Jackson could find himself filling in as the number two option off the bench.

This gives the Clippers a lot of depth. An experienced and reliable veteran coming off the bench is always a great piece for any title contender. However, whether this could have a negative impact on Jackson's mentality remains to be seen.

With a healthy roster of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall, the Clippers are potentially entering a new era. With Jackson closely supporting the trio, the Clippers will be a team to watch out for next season.

