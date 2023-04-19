How much does Draymond Green make per season? Contract details and endorsements explored

Draymond Green's contract with the Golden State Warriors is coming to an end. He will be able to choose if he wants to stay with the Dubs this summer or become a free agent.

Green is 33, and although controversial, he's one of the best defensive players in the league. The 6-foot-6 forward is very versatile and knows what it takes to win it all, which is what makes him valuable to any team in the league.

The Warriors star received $25.8 million for his services during the 2022-23 season. On top of that, Green has made a lot of money from his sponsors and endorsements.

Draymond Green's net worth is estimated at $60 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Draymond Green's net worth is estimated at $60 million in 2023. The 4-time NBA champion has made more than $155 million from his contracts in the league, so this figure comes as no surprise.

Besides the salary he gets for his basketball services, the 33-year-old star has been involved with many popular brands and companies. From Nike to Mercedez Benz, it is estimated that Green earns approximately $4 million from his endorsements.

Here are some of the biggest companies Green has been affiliated with:

Converse (subsidiary of Nike)

Major League Fantasy

Mercedez Benz

Hugo Boss

Turner Sports

Subway

Beats Electronics

Green has made approximately $30 million in total this season (Image via Getty Images)

With his contract with the Golden State Warriors and the money he makes from endorsements, Draymond Green has earned approximately $30 million this season. This number will likely increase to at least $35 million next season.

The 4-time NBA All-Star has a player option worth $27.6 million for the 2023-24 season. If he exercises it, he will stay with the Warriors for another year. If Green rejects his player option, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

As an unrestricted free agent, the forward will be able to sign a deal with whatever team offers him the most money.

This may be Green's last season with the Warriors (Image via Getty Images)

Green wants to stay with the Warriors, but he also wants to be paid. However, this may not be possible as the Dubs are already dealing with a tough financial situation and may not be able to give the defensive specialist the money he wants.

Furthermore, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will further penalize teams that go over the luxury tax threshold. Due to this, the Warriors may be better off parting ways with the 33-year-old forward.

While Green is far from being the best player at his position, he could get a much bigger contract. The salary cap is expected to go up by at least $10 million, which is why many players could get larger contracts this summer.

