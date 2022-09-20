How much was LeBron James Rookie Card sold for? All you need to know

LeBron James' rookie card broke the most expensive basketball card record. In a private sale, a signed 2003 James Exquisite Collection patch card brought in a record-breaking $5.2 million. According to USA Today, the collectible card had a trending value of $1.85 million before it skyrocketed.

The record was previously held by a rare and autographed 2018 Panini National Treasures card of Luka Doncic that was sold for $4.6 million in a private sale.

The autographed LeBron James rookie card holds a Beckett Grading Services grade of 9 as a card and a perfect 10 for the signature. According to ESPN, the valuable basketball card is one out of the two cards ever graded that high by Beckett.

Basketball trading cards have been around since the early 1900s. Many sports collectors appraise these cards with significant value depending on the rarity, condition, and who's on the card.

LeBron James' Rookie Season

LeBron James receiving his first NBA Jersey

The 2003 NBA draft class is one of the best of all time. This draft class produced beloved players like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh. The greatest player from that batch is LeBron James, who many believe is the greatest basketball player of all time.

James was destined for greatness even during his high school basketball days. Many compared him to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, despite only being a teenager.

LeBron skipped college to play in the NBA, suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his debut game against the Sacramento Kings, James proved that he belonged in the league. He nearly accomplished a double-double in the game by recording 25 points and nine assists.

LeBron became the hometown hero for the Cavaliers, helping them improve their win-loss record. In the previous season, the Cavs produced a 17-65 record. When LeBron joined the squad, their record improved to 35-47. The team nearly earned a playoff birth in 2004. They finished one game behind the 8th-seeded Boston Celtics.

LeBron may have missed the All-Star game during his rookie season, but his numbers proved that he should've been one. James won Rookie of the Year and averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He was the first rookie since Jordan to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

It's no wonder LeBron James' rookie card sold for an astounding $5.2 million. Not only did rookie James prove his worth on the court, but he proved his value in the card trading world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far