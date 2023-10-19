How to play NBA 2K24 free weekend (October 2023)?

The first free weekend for NBA 2K24 is here for the fans, who will be able to play the full game for free. The latest information has been shared on the official X account (formerly Twitter) by the publishers. While the upcoming free period won't be available across all platforms, it will be an excellent opportunity for those who can avail of the deal. Moreover, it's a perfect way for interested players to test out the game and then choose to buy.

NBA 2K24 has completed its first month in circulation following its global release on September 8. It's available on multiple platforms, although there are differences between the current and next-gen versions. Those on PC and Xbox will be able to participate in the upcoming free weekend, and all they will require is a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass.

NBA 2K24 will be temporarily free on the Xbox Game Pass

The model of Xbox Game Pass has been extremely beneficial for gamers all around the world, as they don't have to pay the full price for different titles. All they need to do is spend a cheap fee every month to enjoy premium games. Additionally, there are several perks and bonuses subscribers are also available as part of their membership.

All Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download and play NBA 2K24 for free for a duration of four days. This covers the upcoming weekend, and the offer is available on PCs and Xbox consoles. Those on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be able to try out the next-gen version, while PC and Xbox One players will be restricted to the current-gen.

While this is a free trial, there won't be any locked modes for players. They will be able to enjoy any content that they want and can also play for as long as they are able during the four days. The free weekend will go live later today, October 19.

Which NBA 2K24 modes can Xbox Game Pass players enjoy?

As mentioned earlier, all NBA 2K24 modes will be available for subscribers. This includes offline experiences like MyNBA and exhibition matches that allow players to play with original rosters. There are different eras available as well, centered around current and older stars.

MyCareer and MyTeam will arguably be the modes to test, as both are extremely popular in the community. The former allows players to become NBA superstars in the virtual realm, while MyTeam lets players create fantasy squads with cards of their choice. They can then use the team they build to play in online and offline contests of different kinds to win more rewards.