How to push in cages in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has introduced a range of new features, quests and activities to the MyCareer and MyTeam modes. One new feature that has made a return to the series are the Cages in the MyPlayer mode, where players can challenge other squads to 2 vs 2 or 3 vs 3 matches.

NBA 2K22’s Cages are different from other courts found in the City in the sense that they also have trampolines to provide extra aerial boosts to players. Regardless, one new feature that has been added in NBA 2K22 is the ability to “chuck” at players when defending the ball handler. The feature itself might be new, but it is rather straightforward to learn and implement in all kinds of NBA 2K22 game modes.

NBA 2K22: How to push players in cage matches?

The “chucking” feature allows gamers to push ball handlers with two arms in the back. In order to combat this, ball handlers need to push the defenders back, which can be done with a simple press of a button. Gamers need to press the B button on their Xbox controllers and the O button on PS controllers while aiming with the left stick in order to push other players in cage matches.

While the feature itself technically results in a foul in real life with respect to the new ball-handling rules in the NBA, the feature can be used regularly by gamers whilst playing Cage matches. In addition to pressing the relevant button, gamers also need to perform the pushes in the diagonally opposite direction to the movement of the ball handler in order to perform the cleanest pushes.

The feature was not part of previous editions of the NBA 2K game and has been criticized by various gamers. Users have also reported that Cage Matches have now been removed from the next-generation version of NBA 2K22. The previous edition of the game did not have Cages right from the beginning.

While the method of performing the push is straightforward enough, a lot of gamers have expressed confusion with respect to the feature in recent days. Regardless, the chucking feature can be used across all game modes and is especially useful for Park and Cage matches.

