How to scan your face in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has finally been officially released, with the game reportedly undergoing lags and delays due to the sheer plethora of users that have jumped on the online servers since its September 10th release.

Like every year, a range of new features and upgrades have been announced, with the NBA 2K team bringing forth a huge transformation in the game especially with respect to the MyCareer and MyNBA game modes.

Users have the option to create customized players and add them to the both MyCareer and MyNBA. Players can even scan their own faces and add them to the created players, a feature that was initially introduced in NBA 2K21.

In this article, we look at the steps players need to follow in order to scan their face in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22: How to scan your face and add it to customized players?

First and foremost, in order to scan their own face, players will need to set up their MyPlayer account and connect it to NBA2K22. Like last year, users will also need a smartphone in order to scan their faces, with NBA 2K21 releasing a range of tips and tricks to pull off the best face scans.

Apart from the MyPlayer account, gamers also need to download the MyNBA 2K22 phone app that is now available on both Android and the Apple store. Once users have downloaded the app, the following steps need to be followed in order to scan their face:

1. NBA 2K22’s MyPlayer account needs to be set up and then connected to both NBA 2K22 and MyNBA 2K22. Players will not be able to add the customized stars to the career mode if the accounts are not connected. 2. In the MyNBA 2K22 app, players need to select the “scan my face” option. This should open a face-scan option with on-screen prompts. 3. Follow the prompts, complete the face scan, and save it.

While the process itself is straightforward, players might struggle to scan their face due to camera-related or other lighting related issues. NBA 2K21 had put out tips such as front and back lighting, and holding the phone at “eye level” for the most realistic results.

NBA 2K22 has reportedly undergone an upgrade with respect to face scans as well. While previous version of the face-scanning technology had its fair share of issues including non-realistic results, it is yet to be seen whether similar problems will plague the game this year.

