How to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks? Date, time, streaming details and more | October 30, 2023

In a rematch of the opening round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat travel to Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks. This is a battle between two legit title contenders in the Eastern Conference and takes place at Fiserv Forum on Monday, October 30. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The two powerhouses have created a rivalry in the East over the past few years, as they have collided in the postseason in three of the last four seasons.

Back in April, the Bucks entered the series as the team with the best record in the entire league (58-24), whereas the Heat advanced to the playoffs via the play-in tournament as the No.8 seed.

Still, Jimmy Butler took over and led Miami to an emphatic 4-1 series win en route to a trip to the NBA Finals and a loss to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch and streaming details

The game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks is expected to attract a lot of attention even though it is so early in the season. Fans can watch it on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun, while international fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: What to expect

The Miami Heat come into this game on a two-game losing streak after suffering defeats to the Boston Celtics (111-119) and Minnesota Timberwolves (90-106). They have won only once in their first three games and are struggling.

Miami is expected to have Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson available, as they have both recovered from their injuries. However, Josh Richardson and Caleb Martin are listed as doubtful and they will likely miss the game.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a blowout home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday (127-110), where they allowed 127 points and struggled on both ends.

"They were putting two (defenders) on Dame every time on the pick and rolls, and we have to make teams pay for that. You have to continue to do that over 48 minutes. We got to trust each other," Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said after the game.

After scoring 39 points on Thursday's season opener vs the Philadelphia 76ers, Damian Lillard was limited to just six points Sunday, on 2/12 shooting, and the Bucks are hopeful he will return to his usual standards on Monday.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton will return to Milwaukee lineup after missing Sunday's game as a precautionary measure. The All-Star forward is coming off a right knee surgery in the offseason and the Bucks are monitoring his minutes early in the season. Middleton spent only 16 minutes on the floor on Thursday's season opener.