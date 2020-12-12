How to watch NBA preseason games today: 12th December 2020

The NBA preseason 2020-21 started yesterday ie. 11th December 2020. The 2020-21 NBA preseason will have a total of 49 games, with each team playing a total of 2-4 games.

Moreover, each team will play at least one away and one home game. However, NBA fans might struggle to figure out exactly where individual matches can be watched, with NBA TV only broadcasting 8 of the 49 preseason games. ESPN will carry four matchups, while TNT is showing two games. In this article, we look at the NBA preseason games scheduled for 12the December 2020, along with details of where the matches can be watched/streamed.

NBA preseason 2020-21: How to watch the games today: 12th December 2020

There’s nothing like the NBA. Where else does everything you love happen in one place? Only here.



Season begins December 22nd. Watch on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. #OnlyHere #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/2FzsB8ir0n — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2020

There are a total of 7 NBA preseason games that are scheduled for today i.e. 12th December 2020. All the timings have been given in ET, along with information about the website/channel where the individual games can be watched.

Saturday, December 12th

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs such as the Golden State Warriors, there are multiple streaming options like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Quite a few games might require the AT&T TV NOW Max Plan ($80) subscription.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 pm

Where to watch: SN (Canada), NBA TV or Fox Sports Southeast (USA)

Advertisement

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Where to watch: FOX Sports Ohio

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Here is the Spurs 2020-21 NBA Pre-Season Schedule



(I had this one ready for awhile, I just didn't feel like posting it but here it is !)



What do you think will be the Spurs' record in the pre-season ? pic.twitter.com/q28JcmXHm1 — DeRozan.Facts (@DerozanFacts) December 6, 2020

Where to watch: FSSW (San Antonio), OKCThunder.com

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Where to watch: Fox Sports Wisconsin, mavs.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Where to watch: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports Southeast

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Where to watch: FOX Sports Prime Ticket, NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Where to watch: FOX Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet, NBA TV, NBA League Pass