How to watch NBA preseason games today? - 15th December 2020

The NBA preseason 2020-21 kicked off on 11th December, and it has already given us quite a few interesting matchups. The LA Lakers have been the standout team in the preseason so far, as they've cruised to consecutive wins over city rivals LA Clippers.

The Lakers, who opted to rest superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, gave game time to their young stars such as Talen Horton-Tucker and Quinn Cook. The defending champions are set to tip off the regular season against the same team.

Overall, there are a total of 49 NBA preseason matches that are to be played, with each team playing a minimum of two and a maximum of four matches.

Each team is required to play at least one home and one away game. Due to the multiple channels on which the NBA preseason 2020-21 is being telecast, fans might struggle to find the platforms on which the games can be watched.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to watch the NBA preseason games scheduled for today - 15th December 2020.

NBA preseason 2020-21: How to watch the games today: 15th December 2020

Today, 15th December 2020, has a total of three NBA preseason games scheduled.

While quite a few games are being nationally telecasted, some teams’ games need the subscription of certain streaming services such as fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

However, as you can see, today’s games can be watched on the following TV channels.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelpia, NBC Sports Boston

Almost two years since his last NBA action... now playing for the @HoustonRockets, John Wall is back!#NBAPreseason on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6N5ElPNtzy — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2020

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

Where to watch: AT&T Sportsnet - SouCW35

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

Where to watch: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Bay Area

As you can see, all the three NBA preseason games scheduled for today can be watched on various national television networks. With the preseason almost at the midway point, fans will be looking towards the regular season, which is now merely a week away!