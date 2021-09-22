How will LeBron James and LA Lakers benefit from 3-day mini camp in Las Vegas?

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will look to make a strong title run in the 2021-22 NBA season. A lot of familiar faces from around the league have joined the Lakers franchise after some big roster moves recently.

However, this creates its own set of problems. With only a handful of players remaining from the squad from last year, LeBron James is now the longest tenured Laker.

This team will need time to fall into place and establish a rhythm with their new members. But time they don't necessarily have.

Following the Charlotte Hornets' team scrimmage session hosted by Terry Rozier ahead of training camp, the Purple and Gold are now looking to have their own chemistry-building workshop hosted by LeBron James.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron is planning a 3-day "chemistry building" team minicamp for the Lakers in Las Vegas ahead of training camp, per @ShamsCharania LeBron is planning a 3-day "chemistry building" team minicamp for the Lakers in Las Vegas ahead of training camp, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/rD8kI6vw9Z

How is the mini camp helpful?

With only a few days of camp before pre-season begins on the 3rd of October, the teams will need time for their new pieces to adjust and fall into place.

As the majority of the team comprises new faces, the LA Lakers will need more than five days to establish some chemistry. The number of veterans does aid the situation. However, it still makes us question how well their talents will blend on the court.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania LeBron James organizing Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of training camp – a similar chemistry-building function to the one hosted before the 2020 title season. Details: LeBron James organizing Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of training camp – a similar chemistry-building function to the one hosted before the 2020 title season. Details: https://t.co/Z9c4JnSW1E

LeBron James' proposed three-day mini-camp has significant positive connotations. With team members looking to get a headstart on the process of team building, any time used effectively under these circumstances is valuable.

As LeBron James and the LA Lakers gear up for what is a "championship or bust" season, the team needs to enter the season ready to hit the ground running.

How important is it for LeBron James and company to build chemistry?

Talent Horton-Tucker is helped up by his Laker teammates

Going into a new season poses novel challenges. With the addition of huge names and figures such as Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and DeAndre Jordan, the Lakers look poised to contend for an NBA title.

The bigger concern is how well these egos and personalities can blend with the dominant Laker presences of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Additions such as Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard are that of players who are returning to a familiar system.

Playing key roles for the Lakers' success in the 2020 NBA Finals, Rondo and Howard are important elements on the Lakers roster when it comes to establishing chemistry with the rest of the unit.

Chemistry is one of the most important facets when it comes to title contention. If the team can't gel on and off the court, there is a good chance the Lakers won't even make it out of the West.

Veteran experience gives the LA Lakers an advantage

LeBron James and the Lakers will be served by veteran experience for the 2021-22 season.

The age factor has been deemed a major concern for the LA Lakers heading into the 2021-22 season. LeBron James is entering his 19th season in the league, and the team will try hope that he stays healthy through the season and the playoffs.

However, age also has an upside. The collective experience of the veterans on the team can help in facilitating the chemistry-building process.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



- Carmelo Anthony on joining LA



(via "We old as hell...[but] we have the most knowledge on this one team than the whole NBA has I think. So if we can't put that together and make something work, that's on us...”- Carmelo Anthony on joining LA(via @FirstTake "We old as hell...[but] we have the most knowledge on this one team than the whole NBA has I think. So if we can't put that together and make something work, that's on us...”



- Carmelo Anthony on joining LA



(via @FirstTake) https://t.co/V4SRYbV0G0

With a number of veterans signed to minimum contracts for the season, the players will have joined desperate to compete. Everyone has a common goal in mind. In itself, that is motivation to get the ball rolling.

With the Lakers star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook agreeing to put their egos aside to make a run forthe title, other team members will be inspired to join and contribute.

What makes veteran role players so important?

Another important aspect of veteran presence in the team is of having players knowing what they will be asked to do. With enough experience in the league, teams sign players knowing what they have to offer.

Shooters were brought in to make the Lakers a threat from beyond the arc. With LeBron James and Westbrook being threats going downhill, shooters at the perimeter get open looks to take their shots.

Strong and athletic big men were brought in to provide rebounding, rim protection and to spot Anthony Davis' minutes at the 5. The presence of LeBron James, Westbrook and Rondo gives the team ample options on the playmaking front.

Everyone can contribute in some way and knowing how they can contribute facilitates the offense. There will be little to no time wasted by veterans in finding their identity and role in the team.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP



clutchpoints.com/lakers-news-le… “That’s pretty much been my niche on every team that I’m on, and I’m excited to get here and get to work with these guys.” - DeAndre Jordan “That’s pretty much been my niche on every team that I’m on, and I’m excited to get here and get to work with these guys.” - DeAndre Jordan



clutchpoints.com/lakers-news-le…

An offense run by either LeBron James or Russell Westbrook guarantees touches for players on the court. As players join the Lakers, they may see an increase in productive minutes due to open looks produced by the playmakers in the team.

Should LeBron James and the Lakers find a way to work through the growing pains early in the season and emerge as a cohesive unit, this roster retains its position as a title favorite.

