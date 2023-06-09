"I'd like to come up with a program" - Adam Silver wants to help Ja Morant despite rumors of long suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants to help Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies amid the league's investigation into his latest gun-related incident. Morant is facing a rumored lengthy suspension, which will likely be announced after the NBA Finals.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Silver discussed his plans to help Morant as he awaits his suspension. The commissioner explained that he wants to work with the young superstar, not only to prevent another incident, but to help him be more responsible.

"Putting aside the number of games that we may be looking at, I'd like to come up with a program, and frankly, working with him where there is a joint sense of mutual commitment," Silver said. "Not something that's a couple of sessions and 'I'm back.' Something where he will be able to use time away from the game."

The commissioner added:

"I want to find a way where, frankly, he's not being kicked to the curb, but basketball will take a back seat and first and foremost, we're going to focus on him as a young man developing as a better person as someone who is more responsible."

There were rumors earlier this week that Ja Morant was not holding a real gun during his most recent incident. Morant's camp has come up with the excuse that he was holding a toy gun in the Instagram Live video.

However, Adam Silver does not care if it's a real gun or not. Silver revealed that the NBA's investigation is over and will announce Morant's punishment after the NBA Finals.

"The very issue for Ja certainly in the first incident was treating a gun as a toy," Silver said. "That's what we're talking about, and I think that's what the danger is to society; Taking a gun, livestreaming it. ... I think everyone agrees that gun safety is important. Guns aren't toys."

Ja Morant might get suspended for at least 30 games

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Claudia Jordan said on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM that Ja Morant could be suspended for at least 30 games. Jordan cited her sources that the NBA will push through the punishment despite Morant's camp saying he was holding a toy gun.

"(The NBA) have it, and they said the gun looks extremely fake, like it's obviously a toy gun. But according to my source, allegedly Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension. Looking like it should be about 30 games even though they know it as a toy gun."

