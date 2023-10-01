"I fight for every blessing" - Iman Shumpert's $5,000,000 rich ex-wife Teyana Taylor once went on incredibly motivating rant

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert’s ex-wife Teyana Taylor is proud to be a self-made woman. She made it abundantly clear in one of her recent interviews.

The 32-year-old recording artist and actress, whose net worth is valued at $5 million as of 2023, shared to Hustle Sensation that what she has now is a product of all the hard work she has put in to realize her goals.

Taylor said:

“You need to fight. This what you want? You fight for it, you know what I’m sayin’. I think that that’s what gave me strength. I fight for every role. I fight for every blessing. I fight and I’m willing to do the work. And I fight because I haven’t really had many people here to fight for me.”

Taylor’s approximated $5 million net worth reportedly came from the work she has done as a singer, dancer and actress.

She got a major break as a 15-year-old in 2006 when her services were enlisted to choreograph Beyonce’s hit single “Ring the Alarm.” The following year, she was signed to a contract by Interscope Records.

The New York native saw her recording career steadily grow since, working with superstar artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West and John Legend, among others.

She has also ventured into acting both in movies and television.

Among the recent films she was part of were “Coming 2 America” in 2021, starring Eddie Murphy, and “White Men Can’t Jump” (2023). In television, some of her credits include “America’s Best Dance Crew” in 2015 (judge), “Rhythm + Flow” (2019) and “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” (2021), which she did with Shumpert.

Taylor and Iman Shumpert got married in October 2016 and they have two children together, Junie and Rue.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor call it quits

The marriage of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor, however, recently came to an end after seven years.

They said the separation was amicable and was just a mere formality as they have been living on their own for a while already.

Taylor made it clear that infidelity was not the cause and that she and Shumpert remain friends and are co-parenting their kids.

She took to Instagram to share the status of her relationship with her former husband, writing:

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

Iman Shumpert was selected 17th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2011 rookie draft and won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He is currently out of the NBA but there is no official word yet if he has retired.