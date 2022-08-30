“I got a chance to watch the greatest player in my eyes” - Dwyane Wade says he feels incredibly lucky to grow up as a fan of the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls

Born in Chicago, Dwyane Wade got to see first-hand the greatness of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Being so close and watching MJ bring down the roof of the Chicago Stadium every night fueled his desire and love for the game.

Dwyane Wade appeared as a guest on the Point Forward podcast with the Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and former Philadelphia 76ers forward Evan Turner. He reflected on having been lucky to witness the greatest player take the stage right in his backyard. He also highlighted how blessed he is to have featured in one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

"I feel so lucky to have grown up in I mean I could say it I mean probably the greatest team ever," Wade said. "Iguodala might have something else to say about it but you know from my eyes right and I got a chance to watch you know the greatest player in my eyes playing so I felt so lucky like it being in my backyard."

Wade has had a long career of 17 seasons in the NBA and spent most of his career (15 seasons) with the Miami Heat. At the tail end of his career, he represented the Chicago Bulls and joined LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers for a season each.

His time at the Cavs saw him on the verge of clinching his fourth NBA title, but suffered a sweep at the hands of the Warriors.

Dwyane Wade and the exploits of the Heatles

Chris Bosh #1, LeBron James #6 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat were also known as the Heatles.

The 2010-11 NBA season formulated one of the greatest Miami Heat rosters. The roster consisted of three max players performing at the peak of their career.

A trio of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh came together to represent the Heat as they looked to pursue the same goal. The Heat Big 3, otherwise known as the Heatles, were formidable, winning two championship titles and appearing in four NBA Finals. The Heatles represented the Heat from 2010 through to 2014.

All three players were from the same draft class with LBJ as the 1st pick, Bosh and Wade as the fourth and fifth picks, respectively. Individually, before their union, they were the leading scorers in their respective franchises for their first seven seasons. Bosh and James were secured in free agency, with LBJ announcing in a television special tagged, "The Decision."

